6 Benefits of Moving Your Contact Center to the Cloud

The contact center market is undergoing a seismic shift as more enterprises look to move their on-premises contact centers to a public, cloud-hosted environment. Driving this decision is the decreasing lifetime value of customers coined by their demand for more personalized, omnichannel, self-serve experiences and new players challenging the incumbent base with smarter technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic demanded a change in agent work policies and dramatically accelerated the journey of businesses to the cloud.

It’s a big move with the potential to deliver big benefits, such as lower total cost of ownership (TCO), enhanced experiences for customers and colleagues, greater scalability, and more flexibility. Whether you’re looking to increase operational efficiency, boost employee productivity or expand and enhance the lifetime value of customers through a truly omnichannel solution, contact center as a service (CCaaS) could unlock your contact center potential.

The Growing Demand for Cloud Contact Center as a Service

Once contact centers started to operate in the cloud, most organizations typically saw quick and measurable results in terms of ratings, interaction options for customers, and cost. Organizations also found cloud contact centers prepared them better for handling the ever-increasing customer expectations.

Here are six significant benefits businesses can gain with cloud contact center deployment:

1. Seamless Omni-Channel Experiences

Customers calling a contact center expect agents to understand their needs with little explanation. They anticipate an omnichannel journey that is proactive and not reactive.

Many CCaaS solutions offer a fully integrated suite of capabilities that can provide a full picture of the customer journey. Furthermore, you can customize CCaaS solutions to the organization and customer journey, allowing efficiency and performance gains. With all data in a single location, contact center managers have real-time insight to identify inconsistencies in performance and adjust accordingly.

2. Native Cloud Architecture

CCaaS providers solve the problems of monolithic architecture with the use of microservices or containers on public cloud platforms. Cloud microservices architecture provides virtually unlimited scalability across thousands of servers across multiple, geographically diverse data centers.

This architecture offers faster deployment, resiliency, and scalability without any maintenance window, so your contact center is always up and running.

3. Enhanced Security & Data Availability

SOC2, ISO, Most cloud solutions offer security standards that match or surpass on-premises contact center systems. With CCaaS, data stored in the cloud and the durability and availability of that data could be hard to match with in-house, on-premises solutions. CCaaS offers superior data privacy by imposing controls over which customer data is available only to those relevant. Cloud contact center technology partners like Tata Communications comply with industry compliances, such as PCI DSS GDPR , etc. Deploying a CCaaS solution is even more attractive for security-conscious organizations.

4. Integrated Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) Connectivity

With many carriers offering BYOC SIP trunking to numerous CCaaS platforms, it’s cost effective for the businesses to run global contact centers without any session border controller (SBC) hardware at the premises.

5. 24X7 Lifecycle Management

CCaaS platforms are designed and tested to perform at the highest levels—with an architecture built for stability and quick recovery. Many CCaaS platform providers offer 99.99% of platform uptime backed by service credits.

6. Competitive Cost

CCaaS solutions offer a pay-as-you-use option, meaning businesses only get billed for what it uses. Also, since expenses move from capital expenditure to operating expenditure, organizations could save on installation and maintenance costs.

The Cloud is Calling!

If you have legacy systems that will soon reach their end of life or evaluating a solution to improve customer experiences and agent productivity—a cloud contact center solution is the way to go. However, choosing the contact center technology is just the first step. What becomes crucial for businesses is to narrow down on a single partner that will have end-to-end ownership of the entire cloud contact center deployment. You’ll need a provider to ease your way to the cloud and manage your backend services, including voice and network, while also meeting the global telecom regulations to stay compliant.