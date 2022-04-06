No Jitter Roll: Crestron Unveils Room Control Software; Cyara Gains Chatbot Testing Firm

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition, we recap Crestron's new software aimed at on-premises automation and administration of room configurations, plus we check out Cyara's new chatbot buy.

Crestron Debuts Room Control Software for Enterprise Spaces

The workplace room technology company announced the scalable software control platform VC-4, which will work with Crestron's hardware solutions to support up to 500 different workspaces on a single server. The new software solution has the following features:

Able to roll out mass workspace deployment of customized or standardized room configurations

Integrated with broader Crestron ecosystems like Flex digital workplace technology and DigitalMedia content distribution

Equipped with the XiO Cloud technology operations management platform, providing device lifecycles management, control, and remote support

Crestron also noted that the functionality on VC-4 is executed from the server and not in the public cloud, allowing for local data storage and greater control over security patches and server maintenance with cloud-based firmware updates as well.

“The VC-4 software solution provides users a comprehensive range of enterprise room control solutions that will deliver immense value at scale,” Toine C. Leerentveld, senior group product manager, control solutions, Crestron, said. “No matter what preferences an enterprise IT team has, the addition of VC-4 to our room control portfolio means that Crestron will have a solution to suit every need.”

VC-4 costs $1000 per room, and a one-time purchase grants users a perpetual license. A free trial of VC-4 is available through the Crestron website

Cyara Completes Chatbot Acquisition

The customer experience platform completed its acquisition of chatbot testing company, Botium, which adds chatbot and conversational AI testing capabilities to its portfolio. The amount of the acquisition was undisclosed.

Botium offers a codeless, test automation toolset and testing, which helps enhance conversational AI as part of the customer experience.

With its acquisition, not only does Cyara an automated testing solution for conversational AI, but it also gets a foothold in the central European market via Botium's Austria-based offices. It also gets a customer list of more than 1,500 Botium Box customers, a 92% recurring customer rate, and 185,000 open-source users.

“This acquisition is a major milestone in Cyara’s growth, and it further enhances our ability to help companies assure their end-to-end customer experiences,” Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara, said. “We are so pleased to join forces with Botium to provide an easy way for enterprises to ensure their CX through an IVR, chatbot, agent-based phone, or some combination of voice and digital channels is flawless.