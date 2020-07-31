Conversational AI: Wading in the Mainstream

The discussion centered around the transformation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the contact center and positive outcomes that resulted from “agents working remotely and the rapid need to handle a lot of interactions with fewer resources,” Miller said.

The pandemic made it clear that companies would have to change their wholesale workflows for customer care, including live agents and the technology that supported them, Miller said. Many turned to intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), virtual agent, and other AI-infused technology, and during the session Miller and McGee-Smith shared a variety of solutions and use case examples from niche vendors and contact center platform providers alike.

First, they spotlighted examples of how three providers adapted their AI offerings for COVID-19 response, along with use cases for each.

– this bundle comprises the company’s existing live chat, voice-to-messaging, virtual assistant, biometric authentication, and fraud prevention offerings. Using the Nuance technology, Spanish telecom carrier Telefónica took just one month to develop a solution that uses voice biometrics to determine if a caller is over age 65. When identified, the callers receive priority in the call queue for routing to best available agent, said Miller. Verint Conversational AI – this cloud-based customer engagement platform provider quickly adapted call flow to address COVID-19-related questions coming into its customers. “For example, a pharmaceutical company that has been using Verint since 2017 for internal IT helpdesk support was able to introduce 25 new topics to cover a broad range of needs in just a matter of four days — “and it all works,” Miller said.

– this cloud-based customer engagement platform provider quickly adapted call flow to address COVID-19-related questions coming into its customers. “For example, a pharmaceutical company that has been using Verint since 2017 for internal IT helpdesk support was able to introduce 25 new topics to cover a broad range of needs in just a matter of four days — “and it all works,” Miller said. Interactions Virtual Agent for Outbound Calls – Along with ERC, an international business process outsourcing company, Interactions developed “Eva,” a virtual agent designed to reduce misdirects and misdials so that collections agents can appropriately direct customers and accomplish tasks. “But one of the things that they’re finding with the current nature of calls is that the conversational intelligence and a mixture of human insight with the core language understanding and machine learning can assist more people in instances and show empathy, even though it’s through an automated agent,” Miller said. McGee-Smith said she particularly liked this use case because it shows that virtual agents can be put to good use for outbound calling. “Here, it’s completely different than the robocalls that people fear,” she said.

Next they spotlighted examples of how various organizations have used AI within their contact centers to better serve customers during the pandemic.

– This company, which uses RingCentral’s Engage Digital platform, created a self-service bot to consolidate and improve digital interactions. It has 40,000 employees, including 13,000 traditional agents and 800 digital agents. At the beginning of the year, the insurance company was already looking to consolidate its different platforms for social, email, phone, and chat. As COVID hit, it realized it needed to accelerate its move to a single platform, McGee-Smith, said. Hospitality Company – To handle pandemic-related customer service, this company added chatbots and agent-assist capabilities on top of its existing Talkdesk platform, McGee-Smith said. As a result, it was able to reduce handle times by 40 to 50% for customers authenticated in the IVR. In addition, with Agent Assist, the company saw talk time shrink by 10 to 12%, while agent productivity increased by 10 to 50%.