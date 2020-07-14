Recognizing Excellence Among Women in Communications

On behalf of Enterprise Connect, I’m pleased to announce the six recipients of our inaugural Women in Communications Spotlight Award, created with the goal of recognizing and celebrating women in enterprise IT who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in technology.

From collaboration strategy to customer experience transformation, these Spotlight Award winners showcase their technical expertise and business acumen across a diverse set of industries, from financial services to health care, retail, and oil & gas. As we learned in their nominations, they’re the people to whom colleagues and business partners turn for strategic guidance, technology advice, and, simply, to get things done. They command respect within their organizations and serve as role models for the up-and-coming generation of women IT professionals.

In alphabetical order, the recipients of the 2020 Women in Communications Spotlight Award, along with an excerpt from their nominations, are:

Jennifer Berry, PMP - Cigna

Architecture Director, Voice Infrastructure & Contact Center Engineering

“Jennifer leads by example, always pursuing innovative solutions to existing projects while looking ahead to find ways to keep her teams and the company ahead of customer needs and competition … earning respect among her peers through persistence and performance.”

Gauri Bhalerao - Yum! Brands

Senior Manager, Collaboration, Networking Strategy, and Engineering

“Gauri provides each team guidance and mentors them on identifying forward-thinking solutions … pushing them to challenge the status quo and helping people to think differently. Inclusion and personal development are a huge priority.”

Kim Corazzini - Capital One

Senior Director, CX Transformation

“In a large executive conference room filled with several dozen leads, … Kim is who everyone looks up to. … She commands that respect, … able to envision technology of tomorrow today and guide her organization toward that goal.”

Josée Duchesne - Pembina Pipeline

Supervisor Networks and Telephony, CCVP, Information Services

“Not only does Josee represent a strong female manager and role model in a male-dominated Oil & Gas industry, she represents drive, ambition, and tenacity to work her way up to a supervisory role within an all-male IT team.”

Melanie Parker - Centene (WellCare)

Senior Manager, Telecommunications

“Melanie has a deep knowledge of the technology landscape with a proven ability to apply that to business challenges and implement successful strategy and resolutions.”

Kristina Russell – MedStar

UC Director

“Kristina has been a great visionary to guide Medstar on its internal transformation, and has been clever about how to use [technology] solutions to change the work and customer experience.”



