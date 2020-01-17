No Jitter Roll: LogMeIn’s Marketplace, Exec Appointments, More

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on a series of integrations, a cloud PBX offering, a video conferencing solution, a contact center partnership, and the latest executive appointments.

LogMeIn Goes to the Marketplace, Boosts Integrations

LogMeIn this week revealed GoTo Marketplace and a series of new integrations for its GoTo suite of UC and collaboration products.

The GoTo Marketplace will feature a range of applications that integrate with the GoTo suite, including GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Jive, and GoToConnect, LogMeIn said. The integrations include:

Salesforce Lightning for Jive/GoToConnect – Currently in beta, the integration lets Jive Voice and GoToConnect users click to call straight from Salesforce and provides automatic call logging and daily call tracking capabilities.

– Currently in beta, the integration lets Jive Voice and GoToConnect users click to call straight from Salesforce and provides automatic call logging and daily call tracking capabilities. Salesforce Lightning for GoToMeeting – Similarly, users can launch GoToMeeting straight from Salesforce.

– Similarly, users can launch GoToMeeting straight from Salesforce. Theta Lake for GoToMeeting – With this integration, GoToMeeting users can record and archive video meetings.

– With this integration, GoToMeeting users can record and archive video meetings. Zoho for Jive/GoToConnect – The integration provides click-to-call dialing, call logging, and automatic routing for sales organizations and also works with GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, Prezi for GoToWebinar – GoToWebinar users can share visuals directly into webinars, as opposed to screen sharing, via Prezi capabilities.

– The integration provides click-to-call dialing, call logging, and automatic routing for sales organizations and also works with GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, Prezi for GoToWebinar – GoToWebinar users can share visuals directly into webinars, as opposed to screen sharing, via Prezi capabilities. Clio for Jive/GoToConnect – For legal practices, this integration allows GoToConnect users to receive Clio alerts when a client is calling and tracks time to ensure accurate billing.

Peerless Network Launches Cloud PBX With Ribbon’s Help

Ribbon's Cloud2Edge will also provide QoS management capabilities and serve as a primary rate interface (PRI) gateway for voice and data transmissions, according to Peerless Network. Additionally, the solution includes Ribbon’s Service Control Center (SCC), EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge devices, unlimited EdgeMarc licenses, and technical support.

Nureva Launches Audio Conferencing System, Management Solution

Designed for spaces up to 18 feet x 18 feet, the plug-and-play HDL200 device is powered by the company’s Microphone Mist technology, has 10 front-facing microphones, and supports third-party meeting room peripherals, Nureva said. The device is 46.4 inches x 4.8 inches and comes with a full-color display that provides information like time, volume, and if mute is on/off.

The Nureva Console is a Mac/Windows web client that lets IT managers enroll, configure, and maintain Nureva audio systems, according to Nureva. With the software, users can find system information like serial numbers, model details, and status on firmware.

Nureva HDL200, priced at $1,600, is available for order today for shipping starting in March, and the Nureva Console will be available to all Nureva customers for no additional cost starting in February, according to Nureva.

IPI, Aculab Partner on Biometrics

Contact center solution provider IPI has partnered with telephony hardware and software provider Aculab to reduce the friction during contact center identity and verification processes. As part of the partnership, IPI will augment its ID ME product suite with Aculab's VoiSentry voice biometrics, which identifies customers through a unique voiceprint, IPI said.

RingCentral, Avaya, 8x8 Make Executive Appointments