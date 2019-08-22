No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest news on expanded PSTN audio coverage for Webex Meetings, the latest headset management technology, AI-based recommendations, UC platform enhancements, and an update to Rumpus videoconferences.

Cisco Webex Expands PSTN Audio Global Coverage

Starting this week’s news is a pair of announcements from Cisco. First, the company expanded its global public switched telephone network (PSTN) audio coverage for Webex Meetings to include 11 additional countries and made changes to its Webex Meetings Audio coverage plans.

To alleviate the costs associated with PSTN audio across the globe, Cisco has expanded its global PSTN audio coverage to Webex Meetings Flex plan users in Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Cyprus, El Salvador, Georgia, Malta, Peru, Puerto Rico, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine for no additional cost. With this service, companies can consolidate their Webex Meetings and PSTN audio bills and save money.

To further reduce costs, Cisco recommends keeping your audio usage to IP audio (on-network) to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for meetings. The company also suggests this can be done by encouraging Webex Meetings users to adopt in-app computer or mobile VoIP participant join; Cisco video devices; or Webex Edge Audio , to leverage PSTN cost savings for on-net participants.

In addition to the expanded coverage, the company rolled out a series of coverage changes to its Webex PSTN Toll Dial-In services that include:

Webex PSTN Toll Dial-In. Included with Webex Meetings for no additional cost, the service will expand to the countries listed above.

Webex PSTN Premium Toll Dial-in. Available through the company’s usage-based Committed Audio offer, the service will expand to an additional nine countries, including China, Indonesia, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Webex PSTN Toll-Free Dial-in. This service is also available through the company’s usage-based Committed Audio offer and will expand to 14 more countries, including Bahamas, Belize, Botswana, Brunei, Honduras, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Serbia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

Cisco Releases Headset Management Application

Moving out of the meeting room and into the office, Cisco last week also announced the launch of CUCM 12.5 , an integrated headset management application.

With CUCM 12.5, IT admins can remotely deploy headsets, view real-time usage metrics, receive diagnostic data, and push automatic firmware updates to discrete groups or the entire organization. When a user receives a headset and connects to Cisco Jabber or desk phone, UCM registers the headset, identifies the owner, and begins tracking.