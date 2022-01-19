No Jitter Roll: Work-From-Anywhere Support, UC Acquisitions

The news doesn’t stop coming, so we’re continuing to roll along with our new No Jitter Roll format and frequency of a few times a week.

In this edition, Logitech announces an upgrade for its cloud-based videoconferencing device management platform, 8x8 acquires Fuze, and NICE’s robotic process automation assistant (NEVA) supports compliance for debt collection communications. In other news, Ujet introduces flexible pricing options for small and medium-sized contact centers.

Logitech Sync Expands to Support Work-From-Anywhere Users

Logitech has updated Sync, its cloud-based videoconferencing device management platform, to support webcams, headsets and docking stations, a move the company is positioning as a response to the IT challenge of supporting a remote workforce with increasingly heterogeneous tech set-ups.

Through a single web-based platform, IT managers can push firmware updates and enable new features to meeting rooms and personal collaboration devices. Sync works across the most popular cloud collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, so the IT team can get visibility on the devices that are accessing (and having trouble with) these workspaces.

Logitech first introduced Sync in 2019. Sync’s updated features are free for customers and available globally as a public beta.

8x8 Further Accelerates XCaaS with Fuze Acquisition

8x8 acquired Fuze, a cloud-based contact center and unified communications platform provider, as part of its play to provide experience as a service ( XCaaS ) offerings to enterprise organizations..

“With this acquisition, we can further extend our XCaaS offering to deliver a differentiated experience for enterprise organizations, which is instrumental as we drive to become a $1 billion revenue software as a service (SaaS) business,” Dave Sipes, CEO, 8x8, said. The acquisition will cost $240 million in stock and cash.

NICE Employee Virtual Attendant (NEVA) Supports Agent Compliance

NICE announced that its NEVA employee virtual attendant is available to contact centers to assist in compliance with the new Fair Debt Collection Practices Act regulations.

NEVA, installed on the agent's desktop, supports non-harassment compliance and monitors the agent's activities and interactions. When NEVA detects a prospective heated exchange or similar event, NEVA reminds agents of the need for compliance and alerts them of potential violation risk. NEVA also retains call logs automatically, providing evidence of compliance/non-compliance.

NEVA also supports time-barred debt compliance and calculates in real-time whether the statute of limitations for a particular debt has expired. If a statute is still in place, NEVA notifies agents of the inability to mention legal action and provides alternative scripts to navigate the conversation to safer areas, NICE added.

Ujet Launches Flexible Pricing Options for SMBs