No Jitter Roll: Zoom Launches Docs, Highlights AI and UC/CCaaS, HP-Poly Debuts Multiple Collaboration-centric Products, Crestron Touts Zoom Rooms Solutions and Nureva Enables Multi-Camera Switching

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, NJR highlights: news from Zoomtopia, HP-Poly’s latest collaboration-centric products, Crestron’s all-in-one, Zoom Rooms-certified Videobar 70, Nureva’s HDL410 system, and Mitel completing its acquisition of Unify.

Zoomtopia: Docs, AI, Collaboration and CCaaS Delivered at “Zoomspeed”

Zoom held its annual Zoomtopia event October 3-4, 2023, and announced a slew of products and updates. Our coverage includes:

Zeus Kerravala's article for a discussion of Zoom Docs, global unified search, Zoom AI Companion, and Zoom's updates to its Contact Center platform.

Our day-of summary of the major takeaways from the keynote delivered by Eric Yuan, Zoom's founder and CEO. These include Zoom's emphasis on responsible AI and privacy, hotdesking, use cases with Flex and Major League Baseball which highlight how these integrations leverage Zoom for collaboration, integrations with software platforms and devices such as wearables and room-centric collaboration devices (e.g., Neat, Dten).

No Jitter's coverage of a Zoomtopia session during which the speakers posited that UCaaS and CCaaS better together. To date, adopting UCaaS and CCaaS have largely been independent efforts, but merging those platforms may help improve the customer experience.

In addition, Snom Americas introduced the Snom M500, a DECT phone system certified and integrated with the Zoom Phone telephony service offering.

HP-Poly Launch Multiple Collaboration and Hybrid Work Products

HP-Poly launched multiple new solutions and PC accessories designed to work with Zoom products and, more generally, hybrid/office work. These include:

Poly Studio Bundle : This bundle includes three Poly Studio E70 smart cameras, a Poly TC10 controller, and an HP Mini Conferencing PC. It is expected to be available in November through select resellers.

: This bundle includes three smart cameras, a controller, and an HP Mini Conferencing PC. It is expected to be available in November through select resellers. Poly Voyager Surround 85 UC Bluetooth headset : Features NFC wireless charging and a charge stand. It is expected to be available on October 13 for $499.95 at Poly.com.

: Features NFC wireless charging and a charge stand. It is expected to be available on October 13 for $499.95 at Poly.com. HP 430 FHD Webcam 435 FHD Webcam : 1080p webcams with automatic focus, lighting, and color correction. Both of these devices are available now for $59.99 via HP and Amazon.

: 1080p webcams with automatic focus, lighting, and color correction. Both of these devices are available now for $59.99 via HP and Amazon. HP 460 Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard and HP 475 Dual-Mode Wireless Keyboard : Adjustable, spill-resistant, and sanitizable keyboards which can switch between up to three devices via Bluetooth. With the included HP Unifying Dongle, the 475 Wireless Keyboard can also switch between up to three devices via Bluetooth and connect to eight compatible peripherals. The HP 460 is available now for $44.99; the HP 475 is expected to be available in mid-October for $49 via HP.

and : Adjustable, spill-resistant, and sanitizable keyboards which can switch between up to three devices via Bluetooth. With the included HP Unifying Dongle, the 475 Wireless Keyboard can also switch between up to three devices via Bluetooth and connect to eight compatible peripherals. The HP 460 is available now for $44.99; the HP 475 is expected to be available in mid-October for $49 via HP. HP 420/425 Programmable Bluetooth Mouse: Features six programmable buttons, a quiet clicking feature, and up to two years of battery life from one AA battery. These devices are available now for $29.99 at HP and Amazon.

Crestron Adds New Zoom Rooms Certifications and Debuts Dedicated Zoom Solutions

The workplace collaboration technology vendor announced its first all-in-one collaboration bar, the Videobar 70, which was approved by Zoom for Zoom Rooms software. The collaboration bar is built on Android OS and includes beamforming microphones and four high-resolution cameras which enable speaker tracking, group framing and conversation mode. It can detect speakers up to 30-feet away. Crestron’s optical PTZ cameras, AutoTracker and AutoFramer, are now certified for the Zoom Rooms collaboration platform. In addition, the company announced that its phone product line now includes a Zoom Phone Appliance available in 8” and 10” touch screen models, with a high-resolution display provides a dedicated meeting device with a camera and 360-degree audio pickup. And Crestron now offers a native Zoom Scheduling Panel standardized on the Zoom Rooms platform.

Nureva Enables Multi-Camera Switching In Larger Spaces With Camera Zones

The audio conferencing solutions provider, announced a new camera zones feature for its HDL410 audio conferencing system that integrates its sound location data with the INOGENI CAM230 multi-camera selector. Sound location data is used to automatically activate the camera that is mapped to the zone where someone is speaking. Camera zones are defined using a click-and-drag interface in Nureva Console, the cloud-based management platform included with every Nureva system. The camera zones feature is compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and other UC&C clients that don’t natively support multiple camera streams in a room; the CAM230 also works with any brand of USB or HDMI camera.

Mitel Closed on Transaction with Atos to Acquire Unify

The business communications vendor closed on its acquisition of Unify, the UC&C business previously owned by the Atos group. Mitel now has a combined customer base of more than 75 million users in over 100 countries and an expanded community of more than 5,500 resellers, service providers, technology, and strategic alliance partners; it’s also added Unify’s voice platforms, collaboration and contact center products, devices and endpoints, and associated intellectual property to its product portfolio.

