No Jitter Roll: Uniphore Updates Platforms; Cogito Releases AI Coaching Tool

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of news about the communications and collaboration industry. Today, we share new AI-based contact center capabilities from Uniphore and Cogito and then look at a device set to be Microsoft Teams Rooms certified.

Uniphore Updates Sales, Customer Service Platforms

Conversational AI and automation provider Uniphore announced new AI capabilities for two of its customer service and sales platforms. First, for its customer service platform U, the Knowledge Bot will surface information from a knowledge database to inform live agents and intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) on the next-best action to take in a call. Then, in its Q for Sales platform, new AI capabilities will surface action items, including promises and commitments made on the call, preventing the need for a salesperson to take notes during the call.

Cogito Adds AI-Based Coaching Tools

Sentiment and conversational AI provider Cogito released an AI-based coaching module called Personalized Coaching, aimed at supporting the professional development of contact center agents.

Personalized Coaching will use AI to analyze emotional cues and key conversation topics and display them in a dashboard. With Personalized Coaching, contact center managers can use the tool to create coaching plans and goals for agents, create an organizational goal for the team, make bulk edits to goals, and pause and adjust coaching plans as need be. Additionally, account admins can assign coaching roles to contact center supervisors or other mentors within the organization.

Dten to Certify Devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Video conferencing provider Dten shared last week at Microsoft Ignite its intention to certify its products for Microsoft Teams. Currently, the company is in the process of certifying its D7X 55" All-in-One Android device for Teams Rooms on Android and Teams display device, while it’s also seeking Windows certifications for Teams Rooms on Windows and a Teams display device.

To revisit some of the other announcements made at the event, make sure to check out our Microsoft Ignite 2022 page here , where we share details on Cisco’s device partnership and the latest Teams and 365 updates.

