No Jitter Roll: In-App Calling for Salesforce, AI Funding

In this week’s No Jitter Roll we share announcements around an in-app calling integration for Salesforce, AI funding, a contact center AI partnership, and UC headsets.

RingCentral Adds In-App Calling for Salesforce Integration

RingCentral this week added an in-app calling feature to RingCentral for Salesforce, which allows for click-to-call capabilities within the CRM. This new in-app calling feature, which uses WebRTC, allows RingCentral for Salesforce app users to initiate, transfer, and manage inbound and outbound phone calls from within their browsers and requires no additional software download. This new in-app calling feature is the latest in a growing list of RingCentral for Salesforce capabilities; besides click-to-call, these include performance reporting and the ability to access offline call logs, RingCentral said.

RingCentral for Salesforce, including this new in-app calling feature, is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Otter.ai Gets Next Funding Round

Real-time transcription startup Otter.ai this week announced that it has raised $50 million in Series B funding. Spectrum Equity led the round, with participation from Horizons Ventures, Draper Dragon Fund, Draper Associates, and GGV Capital, among others, the company said. Otter.ai said it will use the funding to hire AI experts, engineers, and product management leads, as well as to accelerate its go-to-market strategy. This round follows on the $26 million raised in December 2019 Otter.ai added.

Ujet Teams with Google on Cloud CCAI

Cloud contact center provider Ujet this week announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) and has integrated its virtual agent with Google Cloud Dialogflow CX. With Dialogflow CX, Ujet said it will be able to extend its virtual agent to a broader set of use cases and interactions typical of large contact centers with complex conversational support requirements. The Ujet platform, with the native virtual agent component, is available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Poly, EPOS Unveil New Headsets

Poly and Epos this week extended their respective headset portfolios. Details are as follow: