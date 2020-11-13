No Jitter Roll: UCaaS Partnership, Meetings Technology

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share updates around a UCaaS partnership, an innovative CX app, a video library-meetings integration, A/V conferencing technology, and a workplace planning tool.

RingCentral, BT Expand Partnership

RingCentral this week announced it has extended its partnership with BT, which will offer cloud communications services under the “Cloud Work provided by RingCentral” label to enterprise and public sector customers in the U.K. With Cloud Works, organizations get integrated team messaging, video, and voice services; a single business identity for call routing and directory management across offices; ability to integrate with business applications and other cloud services; access to a professional services support team, the providers said.

Cloud Work provided by RingCentral is available for purchase directly from BT.

Krisp Wins Talkdesk Digital Showdown

Cloud contact center provider Talkdesk last week crowned Krisp , maker of an AI-powered noise-canceling app, as the winner of its Digital Showdown: Innovations in CX . In this demo face-off, nine Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace partners competed for “best contact center solution,” and a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choosing. Each participant had three minutes to pitch and demo their offering for judging before an audience of about 600 people. The competed in three categories: cost and operational efficiency, remote contact center management, and remote security. Krisp’s winning is going to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Panopto Offers Integration for Cisco Webex Meetings

Video management system provider Panopto this week announced availability of an integration that allows enterprise organizations to store Cisco Webex Meetings recordings in its secure on-demand library. . Panopto supports single sign-on access to its video library, from which users can search — “right to the moment inside each video when the word was spoken or written” — and share recordings, Panopto said. Cisco users can find the Panopto integration in the Webex App Hub.

Panopto includes the Webex integration as part of its subscription.

ClearOne Brings A/V Into the Conference Room

A/V provider ClearOne last month announced general availability of the BMA 360, a beamforming microphone array ceiling tile that uses patented technology. The BMA 360 uses a combination of various beamforming technologies, along with echo cancellation, to deliver per-beam full-duplex audio performance for conference room settings, ClearOne said. The BMA 360 uses ClearOne Audio Intelligence to provide full 360-degree coverage of any room and seating arrangement, the company said. Integrated features are meant to reduce system design complexity, simplify installation, and lower system cost, ClearOne added.

The BMA 360 supports three different ceiling grid sizes, and can be pole-mounted, as well.

Envoy Unveils Hot-Desk Reservation System