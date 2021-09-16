Zoom Touts Partner Devices, Integrations, Dev Tools

With Zoomtopia 2021 taking place this week, a host of ecosystem partners shared Zoom-related product updates.

New Zoom-Ready, Freshly Certified Devices

Device partners Poly, Logitech, Jabra, and EPOS announced their latest Zoom-related offerings and certifications.

Poly has expanded its Studio portfolio with the E70 intelligent camera and X70 video bar. Both devices will feature dual cameras, native Zoom and other video support, and Director AI, which includes Poly's noise-blocking technology, speaker tracking and framing, and the ability to insert real-time automatic transitions, Poly said. Both devices will also support Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, which displays three video streams from a single conference room, Poly said.

The E70 intelligent camera is Zoom-certified, and certification for the video bar will follow by end of the year, Poly said. The Studio X70 and E70 devices are now available globally for $3,499 and $6,999, respectively.

Meantime, at Zoomtopia Logitech took the opportunity to showcase its latest devices:

Tap IP — this network-attached one-touch room control for Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, and RingCentral Rooms that have a Logitech conferencecam comes with flexible mounting options for placement anywhere in a meeting room, Logitech said.

— this network-attached one-touch room control for Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, and RingCentral Rooms that have a Logitech conferencecam comes with flexible mounting options for placement anywhere in a meeting room, Logitech said. Tap Scheduler — this touchscreen meeting schedule panel is designed to go on the outside of the meeting room so participants can claim rooms or book spaces in advance, Logitech said. The device is compatible with Zoom Rooms, Teams, desk-booking app Robin, and room management app Meetio, which Logitech recently acquired.

Both devices will be available globally this fall for $699, and other video compatibility will launch with the devices.



Logitech's network-based meeting room controller Tap IP and meeting schedule panel Tap Scheduler

In addition, Logitech is now offering a 24/7 support service that provides insights and alerts through its videoconferencing device management platform, Logitech Sync.

Separately, Jabra and EPOS announced they’ve received Zoom certification for their various headsets.

Chat, Meeting, Voice Integrations

Chat interoperability provider Mio, education software provider Class Technologies, and cloud carrier Bandwidth this week all revealed Zoom-related integrations.

Mio announced that it's working on an integration that'll enable Zoom Chat users to collaborate with people on Teams, Slack, or Cisco Webex. With the Zoom Chat integration, users will be able to join Teams, Slack, and Webex channels from Zoom Chat channels, edit and delete messages, and share files, GIFs, and emoji reactions across channels, Mio said. The Zoom integration, now in private beta, will be generally available by the end of 2021, Mio said.

Class Technologies is offering new breakout room features for its Zoom integrated software. With the update, instructors can send chat messages and share webpages, videos, and files to individual breakout groups. Instructors can see all breakout rooms in a single view, monitor activity in breakout rooms concurrently, and launch teaching or training activities to specific rooms, Class said.

For the voice side, Bandwidth has signed on as a charter member of the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, Zoom's bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) option. With the BYOC option, enterprises will be able to unbundle telephony from Zoom's UCaaS platform and Zoom Phone — in this case, using Bandwidth to provide SIP trunking and emergency phone services, Bandwidth said.

Zoom Updates Developer Platform

Lastly, for developers, Zoom announced updates to its App Marketplace, APIs, SDKs, apps, and other integrations.

Zoom revealed a new app builder called Jumpstart, GA expected this fall. Using Jumpstart, developers will be able to generate code that brings Zoom's Video SDK into an app by entering in key configuration fields and selecting pre-designed features. In addition to Jumpstart, Zoom is developing a command-line interface, which will also be GA this fall.

Other updates to the Zoom Developer Platform include:

React Native for Video SDK — Zoom will be adding the React Native programming language to its Video SDK, which will allow developers to create video-based apps that work across Android and iOS devices. A beta version will be available this fall.

— Zoom will be adding the React Native programming language to its Video SDK, which will allow developers to create video-based apps that work across Android and iOS devices. A beta version will be available this fall. Meeting SDK Apps on App Marketplace — Developers will soon be able to list Meeting SDK apps on the Zoom App marketplace.

— Developers will soon be able to list Meeting SDK apps on the Zoom App marketplace. Granular Scopes — Developers will be able to pull only authorized and necessary data into an app.

— Developers will be able to pull only authorized and necessary data into an app. Real-time Video API Insights — Developers using the Video SDK will soon get real-time insight into video session performance.

— Developers using the Video SDK will soon get real-time insight into video session performance. Updated Meeting SDK for Web — Web developers will be able to integrate the Zoom Meetings client into a website, allowing users to join a Zoom meeting without having to launch Zoom externally. Developers can also position and control the layout of the Zoom meeting in the webpage, Zoom said.

— Web developers will be able to integrate the Zoom Meetings client into a website, allowing users to join a Zoom meeting without having to launch Zoom externally. Developers can also position and control the layout of the Zoom meeting in the webpage, Zoom said. New Role for App Management — App owners will be able to assign team members an Apps Collaborator Role on the App Marketplace, so they can collaborate, publish, and manage apps.

— App owners will be able to assign team members an Apps Collaborator Role on the App Marketplace, so they can collaborate, publish, and manage apps. Quality-of-Service Subscription (QSS) — Zoom customers that require quality-of-service data for meetings and webinars can subscribe to an add-on service. QSS will be available by end of 2021.

All these updates will be GA this fall unless noted.