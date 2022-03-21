Zoom Shares Latest Platform Updates at Enterprise Connect 2022

On the third day of Enterprise Connect (March 23), Zoom shared updates to its Meetings, Contact Center, Phone, Rooms, Events, and Chat services in a blog post . The updates give users a broader variety of video-streaming options and expand the call-monitoring options for Zoom Contact Center. Many of these updates were featured when Gary Sorrentino, global deputy CIO for Zoom, gave his Enterprise Connect keynote presentation.

For Zoom Meetings, the company revealed:

A new share audio or video features : Meeting hosts can now share their audio or video with shared content to all breakout rooms at once. Hosts can enable this feature either when they begin to share content or when content sharing is in progress.

: Meeting hosts can now share their audio or video with shared content to all breakout rooms at once. Hosts can enable this feature either when they begin to share content or when content sharing is in progress. Avatar support : Zoom users can now create an avatar to represent them for meetings and webinars.

: Zoom users can now create an avatar to represent them for meetings and webinars. Live streaming to Twitch: Zoom account owners and admins can now share live streams of a meeting or webinar to Twitch directly. Previously, owners and admins had to manually configure the stream as a custom live-streaming service.

A new option to view and monitor outbound calls . Contact center supervisors can now view details on outbound calls that agents made from their queues by using the engagement log. Supervisors can also listen in to conversations, whisper to agents, enter the call, and take over a call from these queues.

. Contact center supervisors can now view details on outbound calls that agents made from their queues by using the engagement log. Supervisors can also listen in to conversations, whisper to agents, enter the call, and take over a call from these queues. Improved skill management features: Account owners can now sort skill categories by display name and modified date, filter skill categories by type, add a description to skill categories, search for a specific category or skill with the search bar, and view additional columns in the skills category list, including assigned routing profile and associated skills.

For Zoom Phone, the company announced the following new features:

A voicemail-forwarding option : Users can forward voicemail messages from their phone or Zoom client to other users on the same account. Forwarded voicemails can also be viewed in the web portal or desktop portal, and users can mark forwarded voicemails as private to prevent reforwarding.

: Users can forward voicemail messages from their phone or Zoom client to other users on the same account. Forwarded voicemails can also be viewed in the web portal or desktop portal, and users can mark forwarded voicemails as private to prevent reforwarding. A cloud-based audio intercom feature : Users can press the Intercom button next to a contact in the Zoom Phone tab to reach out to colleagues -- without needing to wait for a phone call to be answered.

: Users can press the Intercom button next to a contact in the Zoom Phone tab to reach out to colleagues -- without needing to wait for a phone call to be answered. A group management policy : Admins can now manage Phone policies at the account, group, site, and user level. Additionally, the update includes tiered and bulk policy management, which allows admins to apply policies to different user groups on the same site.

: Admins can now manage Phone policies at the account, group, site, and user level. Additionally, the update includes tiered and bulk policy management, which allows admins to apply policies to different user groups on the same site. More granular international calling options : With granular international calling, admins can manage on a user, site, or group level the cost of their phone services and control which countries users can call. Admins previously could only switch international calling on or off.

: With granular international calling, admins can manage on a user, site, or group level the cost of their phone services and control which countries users can call. Admins previously could only switch international calling on or off. Feature enablement report: Admins can now generate a report that shares the feature enablement across an organization, which allows admins to collect and audit user data on phone features.

For Zoom Rooms, updates include:

Mac-based Zoom Rooms : Zoom Rooms users will now receive feedback and details on what is being updated in the Zoom admin portal. System admins can use this to inform users on what an update will change.

: Zoom Rooms users will now receive feedback and details on what is being updated in the Zoom admin portal. System admins can use this to inform users on what an update will change. Workspace Reservation adds desk suggestions: Zoom’s Workspace Reservation now provides a desk suggestion when a user makes a desk reservation.

Zoom’s Workspace Reservation now provides a desk suggestion when a user makes a desk reservation. Workspace Reservation dashboard: Admins can now view and track metrics and information about Workspace Reservation with a dashboard that provides workspace usage and utilization, check-in rates, top workspaces used, and admins can compare this information to assess if different locations are being used more or less.

For its Events service, Zoom made a series of updates, including:

A simplified join for internal events : Event hosts can now allow attendees to join an event with one click, bypassing the event registration process. This one-click join is available to all Zoom Events customers hosting internal events.

: Event hosts can now allow attendees to join an event with one click, bypassing the event registration process. This one-click join is available to all Zoom Events customers hosting internal events. Registration updates : Event hosts can now add up to three privacy policies to their registration flow, which allows event attendees to opt-in if they want to receive marketing communications from sponsors and hosts.

: Event hosts can now add up to three privacy policies to their registration flow, which allows event attendees to opt-in if they want to receive marketing communications from sponsors and hosts. Sponsor and expo updates : Event organizers can now enable or disable the Expo from the control panels, which can be used to direct the flow of virtual attendees to different sessions and speakers. Additionally, event admins can publish changes made to the event in the expo tab using the Publish button, and Zoom added a tutorial to the Expo experience to instruct attendees on how best to navigate Zoom Events.

: Event organizers can now enable or disable the Expo from the control panels, which can be used to direct the flow of virtual attendees to different sessions and speakers. Additionally, event admins can publish changes made to the event in the expo tab using the Publish button, and Zoom added a tutorial to the Expo experience to instruct attendees on how best to navigate Zoom Events. Analytics updates: With an update to the Analytics and Control section of Zoom Events, hosts can now see the Expo Booths attendees are interacting with, the sessions they attended, how long they attended, and if they spent time in the event lobby.

For Zoom Chat, the company shared:

Video messaging : Users can now record and send video messages with Zoom Chat.

: Users can now record and send video messages with Zoom Chat. Folders for grouping channels and chats: Users can organize their chats and channels by creating Zoom Chat folders, where they can group channels and chats in up to 200 folders.

To learn more about how Zoom is addressing the future of communications and collaboration, make sure to watch the Enterprise Connect keynote presentation on-demand either through the virtual event platform or the replay on Enterprise Connect TV on YouTube.