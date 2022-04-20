Zoom Expands Ability to Host Events, Adds Whiteboarding Feature

In the April 20, 2022, edition of No Jitter Roll: meet Zoom's new Rooms and Events integration and its digital whiteboarding features, and DTEN shares its latest whiteboarding device.

Zoom Now Offers Ability to Join Events from Its Rooms

The collaboration platform provider announced that it's integrated its live-events feature, Zoom Events, with its collaborative communications space known as Zoom Rooms. Here's what that means for users on the platform:

Users can now start a live Zoom Event via their Zoom Room, either via their personal Zoom-certified hardware or Zoom Rooms Controller. Since Zoom Rooms integrates with typical calendar services, users will be able to display their Zoom Events session on their desktop client and personal Zoom Rooms calendars.

Zoom Rooms and Zoom Events integration now allows hosts to deliver a presentation from any environment using a camera and microphone powered by Zoom Rooms appliances.

Remote users can view individual video feeds of in-room participants in Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery for a more engaging meeting experience in a Zoom Event.

"Our Zoom Rooms and Zoom Events integration is just one of many tools and integrations designed to help event planners facilitate successful hybrid events across a variety of venues," Roibin Bunevich, Zoom Events marketing manager, said in a blog entry.

Zoom Releases Virtual Whiteboard Tool, DTEN Shares Related Product

In other Zoom news, the company this week introduced Zoom Whiteboard , a virtual whiteboarding feature for Zoom Meetings and Rooms. With these virtual whiteboards, Zoom users can collaborate by adding, dragging, and dropping images, sticky notes, messages, and more and use shapes and connectors for diagraming purposes.

The device is compatible with Zoom's Workspace Reservation features and can utilize Zoom Rooms Digital Signage to share multimedia content. DTEN ONboard is expected to begin shipping this summer with versions available for both Android and Windows operating systems. In addition, it allows both synchronous and asynchronous collaboration between meeting participants before, during and after meetings, and the collaboration products can be sent via chat or by email.

"Many meeting rooms are equipped with legacy video conference hardware lacking touch capabilities," shares Corteville. "The addition of DTEN ONboard immediately adds fully interactive collaboration without minimizing video frames on the existing display."

Zoom Whiteboard is also built into Zooms Rooms for Touch devices, which allows users to leverage the DTEN D7 and Neat Board for virtual whiteboarding.