No Jitter Roll: Slack Redesigns, SIPPIO brings PSTN calling to Microsoft Teams and Streem Delivers Remote Video Support

Salesforce’s Slack Gets Productivity-focused Redesign

The enterprise collaboration vendor announced a new design for Slack that will roll out over the coming months. All channels, direct messages and apps will still be viewable from the single Home view, according to Slack. What’s new for users who are in multiple workspaces within an Enterprise Grid organization is the ability to view channels from every workspace, all within that single Home view. (Enterprise Grid is a Slack solution that is designed to mirror the way a company is structured; it is comprised of unlimited workspaces that are connected within the container of an organization.)

The redesigned Slack interface provides additional features intended to improve focus work, such as:

A dedicated view for all direct messages.

One place for everything that needs attention: mentions, threads, reactions, and app notifications.

A place to stash conversations and notifications that need attention later.

Quick access to tools to boost your productivity, like canvas, workflows, apps, etc.

In addition, Slack added the ability to start huddles, share links, start messages and channels, as part of a single “create” button. The Search experience has also been revamped so that users can click into each result to see the full context without having to jump back and forth to find what they want. See this link for more detailed information about what Slack has rolled out with this redesign.

SIPPIO Unveils Microsoft Operator Connect for Partners

SIPPIO has launched a new program for Microsoft Operator Connect that will allow Managed Service Providers (MSPs), resellers and systems integrators to package and sell their own Operator Connect subscriptions for Microsoft Teams Phone. SIPPIO’s platform approach integrates "configure price quote” (CPQ) capabilities, e-commerce, automated activations, and service management within a single dashboard. Carriers considering Operator Connect or already integrated with it can onboard existing partners and recruit new ones.

Streem’s Remote Video Assistance Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Streem provides an enterprise-class, no-download remote visual assistance tool (StreemCore) using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities that allows Streem’s customers to see what their end customers are seeing. Now, newly announcedavailability on Salesforce AppExchange allows Streem’s video support tool to be added to a Salesforce workflow.

With StreemCore, customers can initiate a no app download via an SMS link; identify, document and guide users with AR-powered laser pointer and mark-up tools; record model or serial numbers; and archive sessions in the cloud.

Kyndryl and Microsoft Partner to Enable Generative AI Adoption

Kyndryl is launching an AI-readiness program within Kyndryl Consult that is dedicated to responsibly exploring the adoption of generative AI solutions. The company will help customers evaluate the benefits of generative AI via several methods: co-creating custom use cases, pilot programs, building a trusted data foundation, and helping with execution and management.

The company’s release notes that Kyndryl has itself used “AI and a virtual assistant to automatically summarize problem descriptions and dynamically surface relevant information to improve efficiency and response rates.” The release further notes that these enterprise-focused AI solutions will be deployed on the Microsoft Cloud.

In early July 2023, NEC announced its Generative AI Service and Hub which will help enterprises implement AI. This service leverages Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and NEC's LLM.

