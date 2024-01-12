No Jitter Roll: DTEN and Boom Release Videoconferencing Products, Sennheiser and Lumens Highlight Integration

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. In a week oddly devoid of AI-related announcements, NJR highlights: DTEN launches the DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate for small room videoconferencing; Boom releases the Halo video bar which is meant for larger rooms; Sennheiser and Lumens announce new mic and camera integration, while Peerless enables VoIP services for Webex and Granite enables PSTN access for Microsoft Teams.

DTEN Introduces DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate for Small Room Videoconferencing

The collaboration solutions provider expanded its videoconferencing product line with the DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate which are designed for use in small rooms (defined as 15ft x 15ft or 4.5m x 4.5m) holding up to 7 participants. The DTEN Bar has an AI-powered 4K camera system that can be flipped 360 degrees, a 12-microphone array, front-facing stereo speakers, built-in video meeting software, and dual-display support. The DTEN Mate is a tabletop meeting controller. The solution is “bring your own device” capable and is already certified for use with Zoom Rooms with certification for Microsoft Teams expected in early 2024.



Boom Launches Boom HALO Video Bar for Large Rooms

The conferencing product manufacturer launched its Boom HALO, a video bar for large rooms which features a 4K UHD camera with a 120-degree wide angle field of view and 10x zoom, six microphone array and speakers. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 3.0.



Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling Medium Mic Integrated into Lumens CamConnect Pro

The audio solutions provider announced that its TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) microphone has been integrated into Lumens CamConnect Pro Solution Voice-Tracking Camera System as a ceiling microphone option for those Pro Solution Voice-Tracking Camera System users. This integration will enable the Lumens pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to add voice-tracking functionality to conferencing cameras and switch camera focus between different speakers automatically.



Peerless Network Launches Cloud Connect for Webex Calling

The VoIP services provider announced that Peerless is now a certified calling provider for Webex Calling’s Cloud Connect program, and Webex callers can now choose their voice carrier from those connected to the Peerless network of international carriers.

Granite Now Official Partner for Microsoft Teams Operator Connect

The communication and technology solutions provider announced that it is now an official partner for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams and its customers can now connect to the PSTN when using Microsoft Teams.

