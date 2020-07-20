Avoid Video Conferencing Security Mistakes

A surge in remote working practices driven by stay-at-home measures to inhibit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) is making collaboration technology a crucial part of business continuity. As employees continue to adapt and transition to telecommuting, organizations are scrambling to provide them with tools and technology to do their jobs from anywhere. The rapid way this crisis unfolded has left some enterprises unprepared to lock down employee communication and collaboration and securely evolve with new norms in how and where work gets done.

Many enterprises struggled to scale security in response to the rapid COVID-19 changeover to working remotely. A respondent to an (ISC)2 survey captured the implications of this noting that COVID-19 hit organizations “with all the necessary ingredients to fuel cybercrime: 100% work from home before most organizations were ready…[and] remote workforce technology supported by vendors driven by ‘new feature time to market’ and NOT security…”

Rapidly scaling solutions to support a remote workforce have placed a spotlight on security shortcomings of video conferencing platforms that many companies use for communication. These tools, while easy to use, were found lacking in enterprise-grade security protocols, exposing organizations to major protection and privacy risks. With remote working practices rising in popularity, video conferencing capabilities will be even more of an essential component of a secure business communication platform, along with messaging and voice capabilities.

Many businesses predict that remote working will become the ongoing normal post-pandemic. For example, a Gartner survey of CFOs found that 74% of respondents intend to shift some employees to remote work permanently post-COVID-19. This transfer will make it critical for enterprises to reexamine the collaboration tools being utilized and take steps to mitigate risk by ensuring their video conferencing solutions contain the end-to-end encryption needed to secure business communication.

What’s new about video conferencing is the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals in targeting and exploiting vulnerabilities in video conferencing technologies that lack end-to-end encryption. To correct the issue, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued guidance tips for securing video conferencing, which advised only using company-approved video conferencing tools. The employee use of nonregulated apps for business communication increases the cyberattack surface for enterprises. A 451 research report noted that “organizations are unaware of how extensively employees are using non-sanctioned apps in the workplace, opening the door to privacy, compliance and security risks.”

The security risks and vulnerabilities associated with popular video conferencing solutions generally include: