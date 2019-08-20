Make Teams, Slack, Other Collaboration Tools Ultra-Secure

When bad actors gain access to sensitive information an entire company is at-risk -- not only considering privacy and security issues, but also considering the vast legal and compliance exposure that goes along with a modern cyber attack.

Today more than ever, however, businesses rely on collaboration and gig-workers who can jump into challenges and quickly find and share solutions. In order to enable this, today’s businesses need a modern collaboration tool that offers more than the old-fashioned two-factor authentication (2FA).

As we’ve seen time and again -- say, with Metro Bank in the UK earlier this year, where cyber-criminals stole the 2FA OTP (One Time Password) by hijacking SMS messages -- communication tools are the main targets of cyber-criminals looking for an entry point to your proprietary data, customer information, competitive insight, and other valuable material. For any business that communicates via desktop or mobile devices, confidential data, and even your company's competitive advantage, is at stake.

With a growing mobile-first business culture, there are many associated risks and vulnerabilities. SMS messages especially are now increasingly prone to a plethora of sophisticated attacks.

Is there a better way to communicate internally and with third-party collaborators, while staying ahead of malicious actors? And, how can an identity system build a layered perspective of a user’s digital identity through multiple data points?

To address this, it’s important to use more factors than the simple possession of a smartphone and entry of a PIN to serve as an MFA token. Using sensors built into smartphones, Hotshot designed an identity platform which uses location services, gyroscopes, accelerometers, and light sensors to help provide proof that a user is inherently who they say they are.

As Hotshot advances the development of its identity system, the company continues to focus on gaining additional visibility into the history and assurance of a user’s digital identity. The first two components of Hotshot’s enhanced identity system are time and location. By building policies and monitoring tools to gather precise time and location data, the security of systems can be enhanced.