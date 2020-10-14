E2EE: A Cornerstone for Securing Business Communication

With cybersecurity risks increasing each day, a security-first focus is critical for enterprises, especially as they strive to support remote working and distributed teams at scale. As collaboration continues to be central to business continuity, threat actors are targeting communication platforms to spread malware and gain access to sensitive business data.

In this environment, securing business communications has never been more challenging. Communication and collaboration platforms with end-to-end encryption (E2EE) are key to meeting this challenge and are essential to managing cyber risks, ensuring regulatory compliance, and building organizational resilience.

End-to-end encryption in business communication tools is mission critical to:

protecting data and intellectual property

ensuring the privacy of company communications

providing the necessary administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that enable the enterprise to be completely compliant with regulatory requirements

empowering employees to collaborate and communicate safely on a secure mobile messaging platform that improves workforce collaboration and productivity

Despite this, many enterprises today are not taking a secure approach to maintaining the compliance, privacy, and security standards that align with the mobile-first, messaging-first digital workplace era.

The mobile-centric workforce is driving a shift toward an increased use of consumer-grade messaging apps for business communications. These popular consumer-built messaging apps were not designed with enterprise security and control in mind. In fact, security vulnerabilities in these communication and collaboration tools have made them popular targets for threat actors, broadening the attack surface in the enterprise.

As working paradigms shift and cyberthreats continue to increase, locking down business communication becomes essential to protecting the privacy and security of the enterprise. Even so, a recent study found that many organizations are currently unprepared for the data control, security, and compliance issues arising from the new era of the mobile workforce.

A Gartner blog post on securing online meetings noted that “the recent exposure of privacy and security vulnerabilities has amplified security awareness within all organizations.”

That awareness should drive increased enterprise adoption of security-by-design collaboration platforms that include end-to-end encryption. Encryption is the foundation for safeguarding the security of enterprise communication systems and complete E2EE ensures authentication, integrity, and confidentiality — all essential for secure communication. Enterprise-grade messaging and mobility solutions with E2EE give IT the full control they need to secure their communication channels.

The workforce is becoming more mobile and remote. In fact, a Gartner analysis found that 48% of employees will likely work remotely at least part of the time after the COVID-19 pandemic and 74% of CFOs intend to increase remote work at their organization after the outbreak. This shift in working paradigms makes E2EE in enterprise mobile messaging platforms a business essential.