Aryaka Adds Native VPN for WFH Use Case

To boost remote access capabilities for work-from-home (WFH) environments, managed SD-WAN provider Aryaka last week revealed that it has extended its portfolio with a native VPN service, Aryaka SmartSecure Private Access.

Previously, enterprises that required remote access to Aryaka’s network could do so with their own VPNs, outside of Aryaka’s management purview, David Ginsburg, VP of product and solutions marketing at Aryaka, told No Jitter in a briefing. With the native VPN offering from Aryaka, enterprises can now streamline their access services into a single managed offering that combines SD-WAN and VPN. In delivering SmartSecure Private Access, Aryaka is using enterprise VPN technology from NCP. The NCP technology allows it to support Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android clients, according to Aryaka’s press release on the announcement.

This VPN capability is an extension to Aryaka’s SmartSecure managed firewall service, launched last year , Ginsburg said. With SmartSecure, Aryaka provides access firewall capabilities on its ANAP; and cloud security gateways via partnerships with Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, and Zscaler. SmartSecure Private Access goes one step further and allows Aryaka to manage the remote access component, Ginsburg said.

While many enterprises traditionally viewed remote workers as second-class citizens compared to in-office office workers, the pandemic has made it necessary to provide everybody with full access to corporate applications, no matter where they are working, Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka, said. For IT professionals, this means that WANs need to support both on-prem and cloud applications as hybrid workstyles should persist into the future, he added.

In addition to providing access to corporate applications from anywhere, Aryaka’s WAN solution provides flexibility to allow enterprises to bring their own security vendor and the ability to leverage several built-in security services, Ginsburg said. Aryaka also recently expanded its security capabilities via a partnership with Check Point to integrate secure branch Internet connection capabilities into the SmartServices portfolio.

Looking to the future, Aryaka will continue building toward making its “network as easy to consume as possible” while laying the foundation for scalability, Kiran said.