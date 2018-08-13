 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zeus Kerravala
Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides a mix of tactical advice to help his...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Zeus Kerravala | August 13, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Extreme Networks Rides the Wave

Extreme Networks Rides the Wave The company is experiencing short-term pain in its quest for long-term gain.

The company is experiencing short-term pain in its quest for long-term gain.

In business, turnaround stories are very rare. It's difficult to take a company on the brink of extinction through a revival that ultimately ends with that company roaring back to be a power. That's because there are typically issues in the company's structure or market conditions that prevent such a come-back. However, it does still happen. Apple and Microsoft are two companies that come to mind that have been able to catch a wave and ride it to regain their glory.

In the networking space, it's even more difficult, as that market has been dominated so long by Cisco that it's left very little room for anyone else to establish itself as a major vendor. Sure, many have tried, but names like 3Com, Foundry, Force10, Meru and others have tried only to ultimately face irrelevance.

This is what makes Extreme Networks' story so fascinating. Five years ago, the company was nothing more than a niche vendor with a handful of loyal customers that were waiting for the doors to close. If I brought up Extreme to a customer or investor they would either laugh or say, "Are they still around?" The company tried to do something about it in 2013 by merging with Enterasys Networks, but as the saying goes, if you tie two people together, each with one broken leg, they still can't walk. The management team at the time completely bungled the acquisition and irked both customer bases. Instead of using Enterasys to turn around Extreme's business, it actually drove customers away.

Then along came the dynamic duo -- Ed Meyercord, CEO and president, and Norman Rice, chief marketing, development and product officer -- who have proven to be the Belichick and Brady of the networking world. When they took the helm, I thought their mission was to slash and cut the workforce and sell the company off in some sort of fire sale. Instead, the company took a different approach. It looked for good products that were lost in larger organizations that didn't fully understand networking and then acquired those assets for a fraction of their value. This included the Wi-Fi business from Zebra Technologies (point of sale), campus networking business from Avaya (UC/CC) and data center products from Brocade (data center).

The result is a network vendor that is knocking on the door of $1 billion in annual revenue. Extreme has also improved its position in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Data Center and Wired and Wireless LAN, and now has the ability to cross-sell products from its various portfolios into the different installed bases. For example, a large retailer is currently a (Zebra) Wi-Fi customer and is now evaluating campus (Avaya) and data center (Brocade) products. The combined company is now the number three enterprise networking vendor and has the opportunity to challenge HP and Cisco in many larger accounts.

portable


But It's Not All Smooth Sailing
Over the past few quarters though, Extreme has hit some rough surf, making one wonder if the opportunity for Extreme is real, or if it's just smoke and mirrors.

Last week, the company announced its Q4 and FY2018 financial results, and both revenue and margins were at the low end of guidance. One miss is fine, but this is the third quarter in a row after reporting a "beat and raise" for 13 consecutive quarters. Also, the miss (within guidance but the street likes it to be at least at midpoint) was on a revenue bar that was reset the quarter before. Looking ahead to Q1 FY19, Extreme guided to a number that was lower than expectations, indicating another reset of the bar.

The numbers tell a grim story, but I believe what the company is experiencing is growing pains. The bet that Extreme made on the enterprise opportunity is still very real. In fact, Arista's campus switch announcement and recent acquisition of Mojo Networks supports the thesis that the enterprise is where the future of networking is, and Extreme is certainly well ahead of that curve. The missed revenue relative to expectations has more to do with Extreme needing to fix lingering issues with the companies it acquired.

Holes in the Boat
If you've followed my posts, you're aware that I felt the Avaya Fabric solution was highly differentiated and something Avaya should have been able to use to establish itself as a real network vendor. The issue was that Avaya sales and marketing were so tightly tied to its bread and butter, that UC, contact center, and networking almost became features of those initiatives. There were a few individuals such as Nidal Abou-Litaf who understood how to sell the "full stack," but many ignored networking. If they sold it, it was often at a hefty (sometimes 90%) discount just to get the product in the door.

When Extreme took over Avaya's networking business, the systems were not tied together and the Avaya back-end provided very little visibility into the breakdown of business. For example, if a deal was registered as $1 million, there was no indicator as to whether that was 50% UC and 50% networking or 95% UC and 5% networking. Assumptions were made by the sales teams, but those wound up being way off and, as a result, the number Extreme forecast was off on revenue and on margin, because of the discounting.

Over the past few quarters, Extreme has worked to correct what is deemed as bad behavior by the Avaya sales team, and those that get it and have changed are still at the company. Those that haven't changed are systematically being replaced.

Brocade is a different issue that had a similar result. Brocade's data center business came from the acquisition of Foundry, which had a reputation of being customer-driven with code. Its willingness to create almost custom code was what leading-edge customers liked about Brocade on the networking side. Brocade had many service providers and high-end data center businesses that wanted new features fast. A good analogy for this is that I'm part of the Apple beta program for iPhones. I download the OS early and have access to new features, but the price I pay is its buggy. I'm willing to make that trade, as were Brocade customers.

But now Extreme is selling to mainstream enterprises and that "buggy" approach needs to change and be more disciplined with software. There were a couple of other issues related to discounting that held back the business. The net result was that the original forecast for the Brocade business was $230 million and Extreme has knocked that down by about $50 million to where the business is. Extreme also made a leadership change to manage the Brocade business. The team now reports into Bob Gault, chief revenue and services officer at Extreme. And he is about as good as they come, so I expect a much more smoothly run business.

Some of the challenges have been people-related, and that was tough to predict given the way Extreme inherited Avaya and Brocade employees. With Avaya, Extreme was given a list of names and it checked boxes to keep or not keep, but didn't have that much time to do due diligence so it was a bit of a crap shoot. Extreme followed a similar process with Brocade, but the company was broken up into 11 pieces prior to the Broadcom acquisition and Extreme was one of the last to get employees. The good news is that Extreme is willing to swap out underperformers, or people that don't fit, to ensure they have everyone on the same page.

portable


Sealing the Leaks, Sailing Ahead
The business wasn't all doom and gloom, though, and this leads me to believe what Extreme is facing isn't market or competition related; rather, it's internal and can be fixed. Highlights from this quarter are:

  • Year over year growth of 56%
  • Core business grew 5%, the fifth consecutive quarter of organic growth
  • Gross margins in the mid 50% range
  • Avaya gross margins are now 55%, up from 45% at acquisition time
  • Zebra is now in 50% of the Fortune 50
  • Cross-sell deals were $23 million, with almost $100 million in the pipeline
  • 20 deals of $1 million or more
  • Record quarter for software at $11 million

The plan for the new Extreme is sound. The combination of Meyercord and Rice have put the company on a trajectory it hasn't seen since the late '90s. If a mistake was made, it was in underestimating the difficulty in integrating Avaya networking and Brocade data center businesses into the company at the same time. This would have been a challenge if the acquired companies were well-run, but Avaya was entering bankruptcy and Brocade was being chopped up and those businesses were a bit of a mess.

Customers, resellers, and partners of Extreme should feel confident in the long-term outlook for the company, but it's taking a bit longer for it to get there as it wants to run the business the right way and not take short-term money at the expense of long-term health.

Follow Zeus Kerravala on Twitter!
@zkerravala

Related content:





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts