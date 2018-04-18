 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zeus Kerravala
Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides a mix of tactical advice to help his...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Zeus Kerravala | April 18, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Webex Meetings Gets Complete Video Makeover

Webex Meetings Gets Complete Video Makeover Cisco puts video front and center with a redesigned user interface and fortified backend.

Cisco puts video front and center with a redesigned user interface and fortified backend.

The big news coming out of Cisco's Collaboration Summit this week was the rebranding of Spark to Webex and a repositioning of the portfolio (see "Bye Bye Cisco Spark, Hello Webex Teams"). Along with the rebrand, Cisco announced out of the event that it has given Webex Meetings a complete makeover to evolve it from being content first to video first.

Cisco Webex Meetings is one of the most respected and most widely deployed online meeting tools. Because of that, it is sometimes viewed as a legacy tool that has fallen behind the innovation curve. In some ways, Cisco's strong Spark push has contributed to this perception; when one thinks of Cisco's innovation in collaboration, its team collaboration tool comes to mind instead of Webex Meetings. In actuality, the Webex Meetings engineering team has been hard at work evolving the product, and the results of that effort can now be seen in the new user interface.

Video at the Center
The biggest change to Webex Meetings is the product is no longer always content first. Instead, users have the option to have video at the center of it with content sharing being a meeting feature. At log-in time, participants can automatically join via video. This is in stark contrast to before where the content window was front and center and participants' video was a smaller window in the corner. In the browser or desktop app, the Webex Meetings screen shows video initially. Once the user is logged in, they can customize the display, move screens around, pin windows, make one larger, etc. On a mobile device the screen has a fixed display but the user still has some flexibility of which view they see.

The thought process that drove this change is that Webex Meetings is a meeting tool, so it should act like a meeting does. Consider an in-person meeting. People don't go into a conference room, not look at each other, and solely focus on the content. Typically, there are introductions, catching up on certain items, and then eventually the focus turns to content. Some people may ignore the content and focus their attention on a specific person. For example, in a customer meeting, a sales person might be giving a pitch and the sales manager wants to study the reaction of the customer so they ignore the content window and focus on that person. The customer, on the other hand, wants to understand the pitch, so concentrates intently on the content. The sales person wants to view everything equally.

Webex Meetings now creates that ability. After logging in, all participants can see each other over video and introductions can be done. Once content is ready to be shared, it automatically becomes the focus of the meeting. The customer can continue to focus on the large content window and see the other participants in thumbnails. The sales manager would most likely pin the customer video window and keep it large, and possibly put the content in the background since it's likely they know that presentation inside out and backwards. A single meeting with completely customizable views for every participant is now what Webex Meetings offers, with video at the center of it because that's how people meet in real life.

portable


Other Webex Meetings Changes Increase Usability
In addition to giving the product a facelift, Cisco has made a number of backend changes to improve the usability of the product and enable more people to participate. Webex Meetings can now support up to 75 participants on video devices, a threefold increase from the 25 it previously supported. Also, Webex Meetings now has multi-streaming so everyone can see everyone regardless of how they join. A single Webex meeting can aggregate workers that join via video endpoints, Webex Meetings, Webex Teams, and Webex room systems and Boards. Everyone in the meeting will have the same view regardless of video source, which is a big improvement over the previous version.

And Cisco's video devices now integrate with Webex Meetings for even more simplicity. When a video device is part of a scheduled meeting, users will see a big green join button on the device when they enter the conference room. Participants simply have to press the button to connect to the meeting. No need to type in lengthy meeting codes and URIs. And this feature is supported whether those devices are registered on premises or to the cloud.

Cisco is also adding proximity capabilities to Webex Meetings. Using the desktop app, users will soon be able to easily pair with the device to share content wirelessly and to join meetings.

And remember, as always, Cisco Webex Meetings gives participants a great experience no matter how they join -- even from third-party video devices or apps, including Skype for Business.

Mobile Webex Meetings Gets an Update, Too
Not to be left out, mobile users will also see a new look and feel. If you're like me and seemingly always on the road, you probably use the mobile Webex Meetings app a fair bit. Well, now your meeting experience will adjust your video layouts automatically, depending on what you're doing. If your phone is held vertically in portrait mode, the screen will show two main views, with the active speaker on top. If held horizontally in landscape mode, there will be an equal-sized grid view to view multiple participants simultaneously. If you'd like to zoom in on the active speaker or any other video participant, you can double tap on any stream for a full-screen view of that person.

High Quality Experience Has Not Changed
Despite its legacy image, many businesses stick with Webex Meetings because the quality is always great. Cisco is a networking company and understands how to architect the backend to optimize quality. Cisco offers a service called a "Cisco Webex Video Mesh" where part of their cloud service is deployed on premises to keep media local for video users. It's common for users in the same location to be on the same call. With most other online meeting solutions all video streams go to the cloud and back. So, a meeting with 10 people on various video devices all in the same location would result in 10 video streams going over the Internet to the cloud and back, creating unnecessary network traffic. With Video Mesh, all local users joining the Webex Meeting on a Cisco or third-party video device or the Cisco Webex Teams app are kept on premises and remote attendees or ones coming in via Webex Meetings are cascaded to the cloud. If the capacity of the media node is maxed out, it can overflow to the cloud for a true hybrid deployment, ensuring everyone can join the meeting.

Cisco has spent years building a global backbone to support the massive number of meetings done on the platform. No one (Cisco included) benefits if all traffic is backhauled to a single or pair of cloud resources. Instead, Cisco has deployed Webex points of presence (PoPs) in all major regions connect to the closest PoP so regional meetings stay local. For example, users in Australia would connect through Sydney. Once they are connected, traffic is carried across Cisco global private network instead of being an over-the-top service that needs to compete for bandwidth against all the other Internet traffic. This significantly reduces packet loss and latency and greatly improves user experience.

Webex Meetings has indeed been around a long time. Cisco has focused on improving user experience by building the underlying infrastructure to support meetings of all sizes. Now the front end has been completely redesigned. This isn't your father's Webex Meetings... or even your older brothers, and it's worth another look.

Related content:

Follow Zeus Kerravala on Twitter and Google+!
@zkerravala
Zeus Kerravala on Google+





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts