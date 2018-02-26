How to Keep Digital Transformation Moving Forward Automation is the best way to deal with the avalanche of constant change, as Starfish Associates explores in this sponsored post.

Nearly every major enterprise communications vendor touts digital transformation as a benefit. These claims are reasonable. Unified communications and customer engagement solutions enable a variety of digital processes. The problem is that the very same tools that fuel digital transformation are often subject to manual administrative processes.

It's not intuitive, but easy to understand why this happens. Communication and collaboration solutions are evaluated and selected primarily for their operational, not administrative benefits. The vendors know this and focus their efforts on features and services. Each organization selects a unique set of systems and solutions that effectively create a custom environment that's administratively manual and complex.

Most UC and contact center solutions are inherently manual and oblivious of other systems. To make matters worse, they're not even collaborative in terms of administration. As a result, IT administrative processes require lots of care that gets exponentially more complex with each new platform. Left unabated, IT organizations find themselves spending an inordinate amount of energy maintaining operations that eat into the time of planning upgrades, changes, and other improvements.

Automation drives digital transformation and is the most effective way to respond to what's become commonplace: an avalanche of constant change. The operational efficiencies from automation are more attainable than many organizations realize. Imagine a world where a service ticket is created, serviced, and closed without the assistance of IT staff. Does it sound too good to be true? It doesn't have to be, not when you have connected your communications platforms to business systems and rely on a powerful workflow and synchronization engine to automate common tasks and workflows.

Companies that have taken this approach consistently report increases in: staff efficiency, consistency, completeness of documentation and reporting, resource utilization, responsiveness, and capabilities of less-senior staff. But the most significant benefit of automation lies in the potential that digital transformation of workflows can deliver, bringing the sizzle of information technology back to IT. As Dave Michels, principal analyst at TalkingPointz and No Jitter contributor has said, "Automation is the most critical step IT organizations take regarding operational improvements."

