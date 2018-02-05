Planning the Lifecycle of a UCaaS Project Enterprise Connect offers a step-by-step walk through of everything you need to do to evaluate, plan, and execute a potential UCaaS migration.

Last year, I led a new session at Enterprise Connect that was a condensed guide to replacing an aged premises-based PBX. This year, by popular demand, I've been asked to expand this into a workshop that focuses on the process and provides a roadmap. In short: A step-by-step walk through everything you need to do to evaluate, plan, and execute a potential UCaaS migration for some or all of your sites.

You should consider attending if some or all of the following describes your situation:

Your PBX is in its second decade of life

The vendor you bought it from is out of business

The software release is eight years old

It was EOL five years ago

Users are screaming to get features they've had on their iPhones for years

Your manager is now asking you to develop an ROI/TCO model to determine if a new system can be financially justified. Where do you begin? What steps can you skip? How should you procure the new system?

At Enterprise Connect, I'll be discussing some practical approaches and processes for moving forward. For example, we'll explore what elements your organization should include in its ROI calculation, such as hard vs. soft costs, the importance of understanding the current calling patterns/volumes, and how that might change with a future UCaaS architecture. I've recently conducted consulting engagements where the ROI was achieved primarily based on reduction in long distance costs.

Another topic that my clients are very interested in is the method of procurement. Many public sector organizations such as municipalities must use a competitive bid process, such as a formal RFP. For others, I've used a less formal procurement approach to capture vendor differentiators. This less formal approach saves time, effort, and costs.

In the last portion of the session, I will be joined by a vendor panel representing some of the leading cloud-based solutions on the market today. They will share their best practices and answer questions as to the key issues that their customers are facing in their journeys to the cloud.

I'll be covering:

Project charter: What problems are we trying to solve? (i.e. Why are we doing the project?)

ROI/TCO for voice/UCaaS projects

Factors to consider in your existing environment

To RFP, or not to RFP?

What are the important items to evaluate?

Which vendors to include

What's the best architecture for your environment, cloud or hybrid?

So whether you're a seasoned project manager, a veteran voice systems manager or a technical resource interested in understanding the lifecycle for a new UCaaS/messaging system, I look forward to seeing you at this session in Orlando. Safe travels!

