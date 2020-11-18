Masergy Boosts SD-WAN Service with SASE

MSP Masergy this week announced that it has enhanced its SD-WAN Secure solution to offer secure access service edge (SASE) capabilities, with the help of Fortinet and BitGlass.

As a part of the solution, Masergy has extended Fortinet’s next-generation firewall to all its network points of presence, Jay Barbour, director of security product management and product strategy for Masergy, told No Jitter in a briefing. Masergy will offer cloud- and premises-based Fortinet firewall solutions, with the former targeted at small offices and the latter at large branch offices, Barbour said. Additionally, admins will be able to monitor security alerts and manage firewall security policies across all SD-WAN devices from Masergy’s centralized management dashboard, he added.

To secure web traffic in and out of an environment, Masergy has incorporated Fortinet’s secure web gateway solution into its SASE service. With Fortinet’s secure gateway, admins can enforce acceptable use policies, preventing malware, and access granular controls to block risky applications, Barbour said.

In addition to addressing web traffic security issues, admins must also understand how and from what devices users are accessing SaaS applications, especially with so many people working from home, Barbour noted. A cloud access security broker (CASB), like the one provided by BitGlass, allows enterprises to gain insight into security risks associated with SaaS applications, Barbour said. BitGlass’s CASB authenticates users across all apps, safeguards data traveling to and from the cloud, and allows admins to control sharing permissions and access to data in the cloud, as described on BitGlass’s website