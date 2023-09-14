Nominations Open for IT Awards

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be launching the major elements of the Enterprise Connect 2024 event, which takes place March 25 – 28, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, FL. There are so many things I can’t wait to share with you, some really fantastic plans for expanded programming, great speakers, and new networking opportunities. But as a sneak preview, I want to start with an annual program that means a lot to us—our Spotlight and IT Hero awards.

These awards are presented to folks within enterprise IT organizations, to give industry-wide recognition to the decision-makers and practitioners who stand out as the best of the best. Nominations are open now, and I really encourage you to take part by entering a deserving enterprise IT professional for one of these two awards. (You can find details and links to nomination forms here.)

The IT Hero award recognizes anyone who works in communications/collaboration/CX within an enterprise IT organization. This can be anyone from a rising star who’s early in their career and shows great promise, all the way up to a chief decision-maker at a large enterprise who has built a career as an outstanding leader and technology specialist.

The Spotlight award honors the same level of excellence, and it focuses on women within IT organizations. We want to continue to foster the development and recognition of women who make a difference, either by serving as role models and mentors, or as early-career professionals, by demonstrating the potential to break barriers and drive the success of the next generation.

Here are just a few examples of what the nominators said about some of last year’s winners:

"Jocelyn DeMaio works as Assistant Vice President of Workspace, Collaboration Services & End User Experience at The Hartford…. Jocelyn currently mentors several individuals in our company… Jocelyn is a huge advocate for STEM and women in communications. She is conscious about including women at the table and encourages them to present…. She is an advocate and champion that many look up to."

About JoDe Beitler of the University of Pennsylvania: “For over 20 years, JoDe has successfully navigated the challenges of being a woman in the world of communications and technology, serving Penn in a variety of technical and leadership roles. She is a trailblazer in the tech world and role model for a new generation of women looking to break into this traditionally male industry. JoDe loves to share knowledge from her career journey to mentor women entering the tech space, including learnings from her critical role within her organization.”

Among our IT Hero winners, Dexter Cole of Oldcastle was singled out: “It is not merely a business venture for Dexter, it is his calling and his passion. Dexter joined me at our current company, Oldcastle, to start a new venture of Infrastructure Ops. This was a new territory for Dexter, and he has immediately gained the trust and support of upper management.”

Finally, Eddie Nesbitt, who received the IT Hero award for his work at Davidson College, was described as follows: “Eddie's true passion lies in modern collaboration suites and software. Rarely in my 18-year career in Information Technology have I seen an individual so inspired by the possibility of technology to improve the lives of our users. In my view, it is Eddie's ability to translate this inspiration into real and tangible change for our students, faculty, and staff that makes him worthy of the title of IT Hero."

These awards are given only to individuals who work within enterprise IT organizations (as opposed to vendor, channel, or other groups). And past winners have worked with industry verticals as varied as hospitality, transportation, and education at all levels, from public schools to research universities.But the nominations can come from anyone: If you’re a vendor that has a customer whose work and attitude inspires these kinds of sentiments, we’d love for you to nominate that person. Likewise, if you work within an IT operation and have a deserving colleague, please take the time to nominate them.(Again -- you can find details and links to nomination forms here.)

Nominations close Friday, October 20, so please check out the Enterprise Connect website for all the details on these awards, and please consider nominating someone today.