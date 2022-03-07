Microsoft Closes Nuance Acquisition; Latest EC22 Pre-show Coverage

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: Microsoft completes its acquisition of Nuance. Plus, we have previews of Enterprise Connect sessions.

Microsoft Closes Deal for Nuance in Health Care Push

Last week, the AP reported that Microsoft closed its $16 billion acquisition of Nuance, an AI provider with a focus on the healthcare industry.

At the time of the announcement, I shared in a No Jitter article how Microsoft was paying a premium with the acquisition so it could build out its industry-specific cloud offerings like the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Microsoft also shared at the time how it'll augment its healthcare cloud with Nuance services: Nuance provides an AI-based voice-enabled software that listens and transcribes clinician-patient encounter conversations ( Dragon Ambient eXperience ), a cloud-based speech platform to document completed patient care in the electronic health records (Dragon Medical One), and a radiology reporting tool (PowerScribe One).

In addition to providing services for the healthcare industry, Nuance provides customer service and AI capabilities like virtual assistants, interactive voice response, biometrics, and other capabilities. Additionally, Nuance was featured in the Innovation Showcase at Enterprise Connect 2018 for its VocalPassword service that allows users to speak a phrase to validate their identity.

Enterprise Connect 2022: A Taste of This Year’s Sessions

With Enterprise Connect two weeks from today, many people are putting the finishing touches on their plans and filling out their schedules with sessions to attend. To help shed some more light on these sessions, Enterprise Connect speakers have been previewing their presentations and topics in a series of articles.

Here’s a recap of some of the recent pre-show event articles (for more details, click on the article):

Assessing End-of-Support Risks, Options for On-prem Systems: With the end of support coming for a host of devices, enterprises need to plan their cloud strategy or risk paying for it down the road. In one of his Enterprise Connect sessions, Steve Leaden, founder and president of Leaden Associates, and a panel of experts will identify major trends moving to UCaaS and how to plan a cloud migration.

With the end of support coming for a host of devices, enterprises need to plan their cloud strategy or risk paying for it down the road. In one of his Enterprise Connect sessions, Steve Leaden, founder and president of Leaden Associates, and a panel of experts will identify major trends moving to UCaaS and how to plan a cloud migration. State of the Market Update: Speech and Voice Recognition: AI-based speech technologies have provided enterprises with a host of benefits, including enhancing collaboration and improving contact center operations. For a better sense of where the AI speech technology stands, Jon Arnold, principal of J Arnold & Associates, will be sharing his annual update on the market.

AI-based speech technologies have provided enterprises with a host of benefits, including enhancing collaboration and improving contact center operations. For a better sense of where the AI speech technology stands, Jon Arnold, principal of J Arnold & Associates, will be sharing his annual update on the market. Collaboration Security Requires Balancing Risk, Requirements: While team collaboration tools became a vital lifeline for organizations during the pandemic, they also came with some special IT security considerations. Irwin Lazar, president, and principal analyst, Metrigy, will explore new issues in team collaboration security and how to integrate team collaboration security into an enterprise's overall security architectures and processes.