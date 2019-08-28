The Countdown to Enterprise Connect 2020 Is On!

For the content team here at No Jitter, the clock is ticking on Enterprise Connect 2020, which will take place March 30 to April 2 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla. With content planning well in hand, the 2020 event promises to be bigger and better than ever — and with registration open as of today , there’s no time like the present to make sure you don’t miss out!

Over the next seven months, we’ll be sharing lots of blog posts and podcasts previewing EC2020 content, but for now let me give you a few quick highlights of what we have planned for next year’s conference.

The EC2020 program will comprise 10 tracks — eight designed to provide practical guidance on technologies for the here and now, one to discuss the pressing business and management issues with which IT leaders must grapple, and the final one to explore the strategic decisions facing IT decision makers over the next three years. Specifically, the track lineup is:

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Communications & Collaboration 2023

Cloud Communications

Embedded Communications & APIs

Management & Security

Practical AI

Strategic Leadership

Team Collaboration

Unified Communications

Video Collaboration & A/V

Besides three-and-a-half days of programming across these tracks, the 2020 event will feature a one-day conference within a conference: WorkSpace Connect Summit . Attend this summit for a mix of in-depth, interdisciplinary sessions presented by experts across the IT, real estate/facilities, and HR disciplines. The goal is to help IT leaders participate in creating strategies, spaces, and best practices that enable collaboration among employees across situations, generations, work styles, and locations.

Additional highlights include:

Our second-annual Women in Communications luncheon

Innovation Showcase 2020, with a focus on security

Pre-event TADHack-Mini, with winners to share their hacks as part of our conference program

As always, we’ve got the best and brightest minds in enterprise communications and collaboration on tap for the conference. Just to name a few: Sheila McGee-Smith, of Smith-McGee Analytics, and Ira Weinstein, of Recon Research, will return to chair the Contact Center & Customer Experience and Video Collaboration & A/V tracks, respectively; Brent Kelly, of KelCor, and Phil Edholm, of PKE Consulting, will be back with their annual Microsoft vs. Cisco deep dive; Kevin Kieller, of enableUC, will provide guideposts for attendees making the transition from Microsoft Skype for Business to Teams. The speaker lineup also includes a slew of analysts from the BCStrategies group, IDC, our sister company Ovum, IHS Markit (now part of Ovum), Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and independent firms, as well as popular UC consultants from the Society of Communications Technology Consultants.

Of course, we’ll be busy on the mainstage, too, placing a keynote spotlight on high-profile industry and enterprise executives and providing a forum for in-depth panel discussions, including our perennial Enterprise IT Summit.

Migrating from the premises to the cloud… putting artificial intelligence to use in your contact center… taking advantage of communications APIs… driving toward a video-first culture… assuring quality of service for communications and collaboration services… supporting a great customer or employee experience… understanding 5G… no matter what pain points you’re looking to alleviate, technologies you need to learn about, or strategic decisions top of mind, Enterprise Connect 2020 is the one place you can go to get all the guidance you need.