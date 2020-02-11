AI Takes Center Stage in Best of Enterprise Connect

The common thread in this year’s Best of Enterprise Connect Overall Award finalists — probably not surprisingly — is AI.

Five of the six finalists for the Overall award use AI, for functions ranging from customer service to security to enhanced video. The only finalist product that doesn’t put AI in the foreground addresses a topic that’s become almost as hot as AI for enterprise communications: multivendor interoperation.

In all, we received 50 product submissions for the Best of Enterprise Connect Award, and our panel of four vendor-neutral industry luminaries selected the following six as finalists for the Overall Best of EC Award (in alphabetical order):

Genesys — Genesys Predictive Engagement , with new features to be announced

, with new features to be announced Glia — Glia Conversational Compliance AI Framework , part of Glia's digital-first customer service platform, provides the framework to provision, measure, and manage AI-driven virtual assistants to converse with customers and operator assistants to guide agents

, part of Glia's digital-first customer service platform, provides the framework to provision, measure, and manage AI-driven virtual assistants to converse with customers and operator assistants to guide agents Journey — Journey Identity Platform , which aims to make it easy for enterprises to establish trusted interactions with their customers that simultaneously solve for security, customer experience, and privacy using an encrypted network and a platform of best-in-class identity solutions that can be dynamically applied using the enterprise’s mobile app

, which aims to make it easy for enterprises to establish trusted interactions with their customers that simultaneously solve for security, customer experience, and privacy using an encrypted network and a platform of best-in-class identity solutions that can be dynamically applied using the enterprise’s mobile app Mio — Mio's new intercompany federation for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Cisco Webex Teams enables users to chat seamlessly with external business contacts who use a different messaging app

for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Cisco Webex Teams enables users to chat seamlessly with external business contacts who use a different messaging app Omilia Natural Language Solutions — Omilia Cloud Platform miniApps , zero-touch natural language microservices that handle a single dialog task; instantly deployable to any call center provider and seamlessly adapted to any CCaaS service creation environment

, zero-touch natural language microservices that handle a single dialog task; instantly deployable to any call center provider and seamlessly adapted to any CCaaS service creation environment Pexip — Adaptive Composition, an AI-powered technology with real-time face detection, auto-framing, and optimized use of screen real estate; works with any camera-enabled device

In addition to the Overall award, which honors general excellence and innovation, the Best of EC program recognizes outstanding entries in four specific categories. This year’s categories and their finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Best Application of AI

Genesys — For Genesys Predictive Engagement , as described above

For , as described above Pexip — For Adaptive Composition , as described above

For , as described above Theta Lake — Compliant Collaboration Archive, a new module within Theta Lake’s Compliance Suite for record keeping, archiving, and eDiscovery requirements for video, audio, and collaboration chat, with on-demand compliance risk analysis using AI and ML, across UCaaS platforms from RingCentral, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LogMeIn, and Red Box

Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms

Avaya — Avaya IX Spaces , a simple cloud solution that integrates friction-free web meetings and team collaboration into one app

, a simple cloud solution that integrates friction-free web meetings and team collaboration into one app Kramer Electronics — VIA GO² , which gives iOS, Android, Chromebook, PC, and Mac users instant wireless connectivity with advanced presentation technology, featuring content streaming for 4K mirrored images and video playback

, which gives iOS, Android, Chromebook, PC, and Mac users instant wireless connectivity with advanced presentation technology, featuring content streaming for 4K mirrored images and video playback RingCentral — For a new product that will be announced at Enterprise Connect

Best Innovation for Customer Experience

Journey — For Journey Identity Platform, as described above

Best Innovation for Advancing Employee/End User Engagement

Embrava — Embrava Desk Sign , a smart sensor IoT device designed for hot desking, office hoteling, and activity-based working

, a smart sensor IoT device designed for hot desking, office hoteling, and activity-based working Mio — For new Mio release, as described above

Companies can only enter one product for the Best in EC program. All entries are automatically considered for the Overall award, and in addition, companies may nominate their entry for consideration for any or all of the four category awards.

This year our Best of Enterprise Connect judges are:

Jon Arnold, principal, J Arnold & Associates

Brent Kelly, president & principal analyst, KelCor

Steve Leaden, president, Leaden Associates

Sheila McGee-Smith, founder & principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics