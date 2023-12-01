For CX Expertise, Turn to Your Enterprise Peers at EC24

If your enterprise is using technology to transform CX—and you probably are—who better to learn from (and with) than your peers within IT organizations? That’s why I’m so excited about the CX/Contact Center track at Enterprise Connect 2024, which features enterprise end user-led sessions across the major technology trends within CX.

First though, what do we mean by “transform?” I like the definition that Robin Gareiss of Metrigy shared with No Jitter earlier this year: “By definition, CX transformation is the innovative application of new or existing technologies to improve the customer and/or agent experience to drive measurable business value.” And by that definition, almost 83% of enterprises have either completed or are working on a CX transformation project this year, up from 53% last year, according to Metrigy.

When we think of CX technology transformation these days, the first thing that comes to mind, of course, is AI. But given all the AI hype, how do you know what’s real, what will soon be real, and where to proceed with caution? At Enterprise Connect, our CX track will feature a session from Michael Altieri, Service Delivery Manager at medical device maker Medtronic: Medtronic Case Study: Use of Conversational and Generative AI in Enterprise Omni Channel Contact Services. Altieri plans to focus on key areas including:

The security challenges in a highly regulated industry

The importance of having a high level of stakeholder engagement

Where our team sees machine learning using conversational and generative AI automation as part of our future roadmap.

Another critical area for many enterprises is the journey to Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). The latest survey from the market researchers at Omdia shows the following breakdown in deployment models for contact centers:

On premises: 37%

Public cloud, multi-tenant: 25%

Private cloud, single tenant: 22%

Hybrid cloud: 17%

So executing on the cloud migration is still an important priority for many enterprises. We’re lucky to have a couple of sessions in which enterprise decision-makers will offer their guidance and best practices. Ian Hamilton and Jon Loane of Weyerhauser will lead a session entitled, Weyerhaeuser Case Study: Maximizing Value and Efficiency--Insights from a Complex CCaaS Migration. “Complex” is likely to be one of the operative words here, as in most large enterprise cloud migrations. Among Hamilton and Loane’s key topics:

Strategic planning

Risk management and mitigation

Change management

Performance evaluation

Lessons learned

Another session that will tackle the challenges of migrations and other major CX efforts is, Case Studies: Keeping Major Contact Center Projects on Track, a panel discussion featuring Robert Wiles of Nelnet and Luis Fajardo of Florida-based health company Life Extension, with additional speakers to be added. You’ll be able to hear the panelists’ stories, as well as their interaction as they discuss the challenges and compare notes.

The final critical pillar for CX transformation is data. As contact center leaders migrate to cloud-based platforms and applications, they stand to harvest a wealth of data that, in theory, should be able to tell them how well their agents are doing, and thus, whether customers are seeing the improved service that CX transformation promises. On this subject, we have contact center veteran Sinead Aylward of Johnson Controls, who will present on the topic, An Enterprise Leader's Data-Driven Quest for Meaningful Contact Center Insight. Among the questions Aylward will be addressing:

What data from customer engagement systems is most useful in understanding agent behavior and finding opportunities for improved productivity?

How do you collect this data and use it to generate meaningful insights?

What are the most exciting potential uses for data, enhanced by AI-driven insights, to gain further improvements going forward?

How can you gain your own data-driven insights based on where you’re at in the CCaaS migration journey?

What’s more, our Medtronic and Weyerhaeuser sessions will be followed immediately by a half-hour of Post-Session Networking, so attendees can hang around and continue the conversation in small groups, interacting with the speakers and each other. As I wrote a few weeks ago, we’re excited to bring this new format to the event, and hope it’ll spark the kinds of meaningful conversations you can only get when you attend in person and gather with like-minded peers.

CX/contact centers are one of the hottest areas for IT communications/collaboration technology right now. With the promise of hard ROI and the opportunity to deploy leading-edge AI technology, it’s one of the most important areas of focus, which is why this year’sCX/Contact Center track is our largest ever. In addition to the enterprise-led sessions, we’ve got in-depth expertise from independent analyst and consultant experts that will help you dive deep on Generative AI, the cloud, and more. And of course our program goes well beyond CX and contact centers, to include a full AI & Automation track, Collaboration Platforms & UC, Security & Compliance, and much more. I hope you can join us in Orlando next March to partake of this and all the rest of our content, the exhibit floor, and the incredible networking opportunities. See you in March!