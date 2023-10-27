Keep the Conversation Going

You can always tell when a conference session was really good: They have to kick people out of the room.

It’s something I’ve run into countless times, and you probably have as well. Panel attendees surge to the podium right as the session ends to try and engage with the speaker, or they stand a little ways back, patiently waiting for some other attendees to wrap up their conversation. With a really great session on a really great topic, those lingerers start talking to each other while they wait for the speaker to get free.

Well, at Enterprise Connect 2024, we’re going to turn that post-session milling-about into an official networking period, setting time aside so you don’t have to get kicked out and continue your conversations in the hallway while conference-goers stream around you en route to their next session. For a select number of our sessions, once the 45 minutes is up and the official time closes, we’re going to keep the session room open so that those who attended—and spoke—can network more informally, chat in small groups, and generally do that thing we all like to do when we’ve been really engaged by a particularly awesome presenter and topic.

We’re calling it “Post-Session Networking,” and we’ve announced our first three sessions to include this feature:

As the session titles suggest, these are three of more than a dozen Enterprise Connect 2024 sessions that will be led by or feature enterprise end user representatives. These case study sessions are a major reason why we’re confident the normal 45-minute allotted session time will only serve to whet the attendees’ appetites for discussion, interaction, and engagement with all those in the room for these timely topics. We’re super-excited to have so many great IT/communications professionals on our program this year (see them all here, with more still to be added), and in planning these sessions with these amazing folks, I can tell the energy will be off the charts as they engage with the audience.

The post-session networking is just one of the new formats we’re introducing to make Enterprise Connect 2024 the place not just to network with peers, but to find the people who share your interests. For those who spend most or all of their time on the show floor, we’ll have topic-focused meetups scheduled for a designated location in the Exhibit Hall, to give everyone half an hour or so to engage on a designated issue in an informal, conversation-oriented gathering. Our goal for all of Enterprise Connect is to provide a variety of different places and formats for peer networking throughout the week.

With so much new technology and continued transformation in the way people use collaboration and CX tech, there will be so much to talk about and to learn from one another. I hope you can join us for what I know will be an engaging and productive week March 25 – 28, 2024, at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, FL. You can get more information on the event here, and register here. Hope to see you there!