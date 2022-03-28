No Jitter Roll: Recapping Contact Centers News From EC22

In this No Jitter roll, we recap several announcements coming out of this year’s Enterprise Connect from Twilio, Talkdesk, Revation System, Bandwidth, and Pindrop.

Twilio Releases Multi-channel API

In a blog post , communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider Twilio unveiled Flex Conversation, a single API for its Flex platform that combines SMS, chat, and WhatsApp. Available in public beta by the end of this month, Flex Conversation allows enterprises to build apps that can access the same customer profile regardless of channel. Twilio plans to expand the channels that the API supports to include Facebook Messenger and Google Business messages.

In addition to the new API, Twilio announced several updates to its Flex platform. To improve accessibility, Twilio has added updated screen reader compatibility, button labeling, keyboard navigation, and color, fonts, and margins have been updated to meet accessibility standards. Additionally, enterprises and Flex partners now have access to the same component library as Twilio's developers.

Talkdesk Releases Two Mobile Apps for Agents

Talkdesk Phone Mobile App : Employees can connect and collaborate with fellow co-workers using their mobile device and Talkdesk's cloud business phone system.

: Employees can connect and collaborate with fellow co-workers using their mobile device and Talkdesk's cloud business phone system. Talkdesk Schedule Mobile App: Contact center agents can access their scheduled shifts and manage their working hours from their mobile devices.

These apps join Talkdesk's flagship mobile app, which enables agents to use the Talkdesk Cloud CX from their mobile phone, tablet, or smartwatch.

“Talkdesk Phone and Talkdesk Schedule Mobile Apps represent significant advancements to our mobile strategy,“ said Charanya Kannan, chief product and engineering officer for Talkdesk. “They enable highly focused user experiences to help customer service agents be more productive, tightly connected, and have a better employee experience, whether they’re working at home or in the field.”

Revation System Updates LinkLive Platform

CCaaS provider Revation System updated its AI-enabled digital engagement platform, LinkLive, with new features designed to improve agent collaboration and metric tracking. These updates include:

Enhanced agent experience : By integrating CRM, electronic medical record (EMR), and other systems into Revation System's contact center service, agents can now access data to improve customer engagements.

: By integrating CRM, electronic medical record (EMR), and other systems into Revation System's contact center service, agents can now access data to improve customer engagements. Multimedia channels : LinkLive now features integrated voice, messaging, video conferencing, mail, file share, appointment scheduling, and a digital office. Through a single pane of glass, Agents can share files, co-browse, and schedule a follow-up without needing to switch applications.

: LinkLive now features integrated voice, messaging, video conferencing, mail, file share, appointment scheduling, and a digital office. Through a single pane of glass, Agents can share files, co-browse, and schedule a follow-up without needing to switch applications. Real-time statistics: Contact center agents and supervisors can use LinkLive Reporting to measure contact center statistics, monitor agent performance, and plan scheduling for peak call times. Agents can monitor their own statistics in real time, and administrators can export reports to help manage teams.

Bandwidth Adds Pindrop Integration for Voice Authentication

Cloud communications provider Bandwidth announced a native integration with voice authentication company Pindrop. With voice-based attacks on the rise, enterprises can use the integration to use Pindrop's authentication scoring to determine how best to handle incoming calls to prevent fraud.

“With this partnership, Pindrop’s technology can help future-proof against evolving security issues in voice calling, with the added convenience and speed of an out-of-the-box solution with Bandwidth,” said John Bell, chief product officer for Bandwidth.