No Jitter Roll: Vonage Launches Vonage RCS and Expands their Salesforce Service Cloud Offering and Salesforce and NVIDIA partner to advance AI agents.

Products

Vonage Launches Vonage RCS

Vonage has announced the launch of Vonage RCS (Rich Communications Services), a low-code messaging solution that is available through Vonage Messages API. Vonage RCS offers branding capabilities, such as the ability to share encrypted RCS messages with company names and logos as well as a user interface with verification status. The solution also ensures secure transmission of enriched content such as videos, images, and audio files and offers functions like typing indicators, carousels, rich cards, location sharing, and interactive suggestion replies. Users can personalize RCS campaigns through Vonage Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai, which uses AI-powered bots and AI-assisted live chat.

Vonage Expands Salesforce Service Cloud Offering

Vonage has also expanded their Salesforce Service Cloud offering by joining Salesforce’s Bring Your Own Channel for CCaaS pilot program, giving Vonage Premier for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice customers the ability to integrate Vonage omnichannel and AI-powered capabilities. These capabilities can be used in existing contact center solutions such as voice, SMS, and social media messaging apps.

BYOC for CCaaS also provides Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) with solutions such as Verint, Calabrio Teleopti, Playvox, and injixo, which can be used to plan, schedule, track, and manage contact centers.



Vonage

Magnit Launches an Outcome-Drive, AI-Powered Platform

Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider Magnit has introduced Gen AI to its Magnit Platform. The Magnit Platform delivers business outcomes by using capabilities in pay and talent intelligence, shift-based workforce management, and more into one platform.

The three core layers of Magnit Platform include:

A Gen AI companion called Maggi. Maggi simplifies workforce management, automates tasks, and delivers actionable insights

Simplified intelligent orchestration and automation of workflows for workforce management, including sourcing across all fulfillment channels and fragmented supply chains

Access to an AI/ML powered data ocean to provide data-driven insights



Magnit

Talkdesk Adds New AI Capabilities

Talkdesk has launched Talkdesk AI Rewriter and Talkdesk AI Translator as the newest AI capabilities in their portfolio.

Talkdesk AI Rewriter allows agents to rewrite text in professional, friendly, or empathetic tones for contact center customer interactions. This capability also allows supervisors to ensure agents adhere to business rules during customer interactions.

Talkdesk AI Translator automates translation for emails, chats, or SMS so customers can communicate with agents in different languages.

Both capabilities are available as a part of Talkdesk Copilot.



Talkdesk

Logitech Announces Two New Products

Logitech has launched two new products: the Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business and Copilot Edition and the Logitech H570e Headset (Teams version).

The Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business and Copilot Edition is a keyboard and mouse set that provides access to AI assistance with a Copilot key. This set features quiet keyboard keys, silent mouse clicks, and SmartWheel technology for scrolling. The keyboard can also connect to different devices via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt. The set will be available in North America starting October 4th for $99.99.



Logitech

The Logitech H570e Headset, which is now Microsoft Teams certified, provides employees with inline call controls and a Teams button, which can be used to join Teams meeting, answer or end calls, mute or unmute, and adjust volume. This headset also has a light indicator to show Teams connection status and mute/call status. The new Teams version of this headset also allows employees to customize listening experiences with anti-startle protection and adjustable sidetone and mic gain. The headset can be managed remotely by IT teams for firmware updates.



Logitech

The Teams version of the H570e Headset is available in Mono, which has a single earpiece, for $44.99, or Stereo, with two earpieces, for $49.99.

Partnerships

Salesforce and NVIDIA Partner to Advance AI Agents

Salesforce and NVIDIA have announced a collaboration to develop AI capabilities with autonomous agents and interactive avatar experiences. This partnership gives organizations access to next-generation AI and data capabilities from the Salesforce Platform, Agentforce, and NVIDIA’s NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo. The collaboration will also enhance AI capabilities through Salesforce Data Cloud, which provides a “Zero Copy” capability for Salesforce customers to connect to their enterprise data.

Use cases include:

Crisis management for product recall or service outages

Real-time weather impact for travel and logistics, allowing AI agents to predict and adject travel and shipping routs and update CRM data to inform customers and stakeholders of changes

Real-time customer support resolution by pulling CRM information during live avatar chats

Another key point to this collaboration is innovation on future AI agent avatars using Agentforce and NVIDIA ACE, a collection of digital human technologies and NIM microservices. The AI-powered avatars will use multi-modal AI models for speech recognition, text-to-speech conversion, and contextual visual responses.



Salesforce

AVOXI Joins Genesys Ascend Partner Program

AVOXI has announced a partnership with Genesys to become an Ascend Partner. This partnership will give Genesys customers accent to AVOXI’s cloud voice SaaS platform. This platform offers call quality insights, number testing, and more.

Reports

Workato’s AI Business Processes Report

Workato has launched it’s report Behind the AI Hype: The 2024 State of LLMs in Business Processes. The report shows trends on how over 1,00 business leaders in North America look at AI hype. The report found that, even though 89% of businesses use Gen AI, only 23% consider it fully deployed. It also found that 95% of those surveyed believe humans-in-the-loop are important and 60% believe huma review is needed for at least half of all processes.

Intradiem’s Report on AI Usage in Contact Centers

Intradiem has released a report on contact center AI agents, which showed a discrepancy between contact center leader priorities and what customers value. 92% of contact center customers said that human agents are more helpful that AI agents or call bots. 60% also said they view customer service as more important than the product itself.

Vodafone’s Report on AI and the Trust Gap

Vodafone has released its latest Fit for the Future (FFTF) Report, which showed that businesses using AI to help customers can shrink the “Trust Gap” by about half. 62% of those surveyed trust organizations the same or more when Gen AI is used and 57% believe businesses that use AI can make more accurate predictions. The report also found that human interaction is still important, with 62% of respondents showing concern about AI reliance limiting human interactions.

