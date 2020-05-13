Generational Hiring: A Moot Point In the Wake of COVID-19

New generations and ongoing workplace shifts make for fascinating studies. But, I find we focus too much on defining our teams based on their age demographic. This subject is coming into a new light amid the COVID-19 pandemic, where teams are working under unexpectedly difficult conditions.

New generations entering the workplace are helping to evolve how teams collaborate with technology. For some organizations, that may have helped lessen the shock — hopefully at least a little — that accompanied the requirement that most workers work from home for the foreseeable future.

Focusing on someone’s generation is quite limiting and often detrimental to an organization’s goals. It’s limiting because it presumes a colleague only has a particular set of skills based on the fact that he or she was born during a specific date range.

If we look at someone based solely on the decade in which he or she was born, it paralyzes our ability to see that person for what they are – a valuable colleague who, if empowered, can help transform an organization to drive greater results. It also illustrates how out-of-line priorities often are.

Technology is Critical for Success – Now More than Ever

COVID-19 is proving to be a catalyst for a swift change in the workplace. In terms of technology, organizations often look to younger generations with the idea that they grew up around it. Therefore, they must know how to use multiple devices and applications for organizational progress. But age doesn’t guarantee knowledge of innovation or how to deploy technology to achieve goals. There’s a gap that’s easily addressed to drive greater results.

Rather than focusing on generations, leaders should focus on solutions flexible enough for the diverse ways in which teams communicate to bridge the remote work barriers. These solutions have to be easy to use, so team members will use them to collaborate, regardless of their age, title, or job function.