Designing IVRs to Optimize, Automate and Scale CX

Businesses everywhere are constantly trying to transform their customer experience (CX) and improve user engagement which measures whether users find value in a product or service. However, modernizing your contact center is one of the most crucial yet challenging efforts in your digital transformation journey.

When looking at traditional contact centers, they often have an outdated interactive voice response (IVR) system. This archaic technology translates into static menus, complex and layered speech dialogs, and challenging navigation—dilemmas customers would rather skip altogether.

On the other hand, businesses already offering personalized, contextualized, and dynamic experiences often empower customers to resolve their own inquiries. Self-service options—on websites and mobile applications—have become the preferred customer choice.

In recent years, this preference has become increasingly transparent. Customers need low effort and minimal friction while interacting with customer service. For example, customers expect that when: they would like to check their account balance, the system listens, authenticates them based on voice, and instantly provides them with the requested information.

Emphatically, this should be the case regardless of channel. Your experience as a customer shouldn’t be different when reaching out over the phone or through chat.

Contact center strategies that enable a better customer experience while lowering costs should include automated, self-service solutions. Here’s where conversational interfaces play a significant role and enable businesses to move much faster. You can accomplish this by leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, such as Amazon Polly text-to-speech and Amazon Lex bots.

With the right tools, you can focus on creating conversational and personalized experiences. That means allowing customers to speak in their own words and dynamically tailoring the conversation, rather than requesting customers follow strict instructions. As your company scales globally, you’ll need to replicate this experience to support many languages, lines of business, and use cases. With existing tools, this could mean spending months rebuilding what you already had created for your primary business, which doesn’t need to be the case.

Designing and developing conversational interfaces is a new concept in contact centers. It requires new skills and new businesses processes to be successful. AWS makes it easy to design and scale conversational interfaces with our ‘Build once, enable everywhere’ approach. For example, Amazon Lex V2, our conversational AI service, can help you easily design chatbots that can converse in more than one language, across both voice and chat. This means that you can reuse all of the same work you did, to support a diverse customer base in a single interface.