CX Can Make or Break Contact Center Success

CX is the yardstick by which every customer judges its relationship with your business. Poor customer experience threatens recurring revenue and customer loyalty, while consistently high-quality experiences can transform lukewarm customers into full-blown brand advocates. And isn’t that music to every business’ ears?

At the heart of outstanding CX is a true omnichannel approach to contact center service. Our NICE inContact CXone cloud CX platform is the first unified suite of cloud native applications to combine omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization (WFO) , and analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Add to that our broad CRM and third-party integrations and you have the essentials for a highly personalized customer experience at scale that lets you:

Resolve customer requests fast -- the first time

Blend intelligent self-service and agent expertise

Deploy service changes or new capabilities quickly

Plan for the CX Long Game

If only you had a nickel for every “If only” or “what if” you’ve heard in your contact center strategy sessions. As in, “If only we could personalize CX more easily” or “What if we could consolidate routing across our entire contact center operation?” These requests often go unmet not because of a lack of willingness from your team or management to adapt and improve, but rather an inability of your current contact center technology to effectively support change and growth. For this reason, more contact centers are turning to a unified cloud CX platform to modernize and future-proof their technology investments so they can achieve their operational goals today and tomorrow.

It’s critical to make sure your contact center technology is future-proof so you’re never again stuck waiting for an upgrade or, worse yet, hearing “no” when you just want functionality that moves with the times. With CXone, you can enjoy leading-edge capabilities and a regular stream of valuable updates, including AI-enabled features that not only keep your contact center operations ahead of the curve, but leading the pack.