No Jitter Roll: Strategic Partnerships, WFH Support

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest updates on partner acquisitions in the areas of UCaaS and CCaaS, cloud integrations, AI and speech technologies, and COVID-19 offerings.

NEC, Intermedia Unite for UCaaS, CCaaS

While NEC has a huge installed PBX base — 80 million endpoints — to migrate to the cloud, it has no compelling UCaaS solution, shared Elka Popova, vice president of information and communications technologies with Frost & Sullivan in an email exchange with No Jitter. Meanwhile, Intermedia has a great UCaaS and CCaaS stack, but no international exposure or the resources (customer base, channel, budget, etc.) that NEC has. This makes the deal a great one for both parties, combining Intermedia’s cloud technology with NEC’s global reach, Popova said.

With a majority of the global employee population currently working from home, businesses must be able to communicate and collaborate from anywhere at any time, internally and externally. That, of course, is propelling the move into the cloud for companies that had been holding on to premises UC deployments. With the Univerge Blue Connect and Engage offerings, which are built on Intermedia’s cloud platform, NEC will be able to provide businesses “a clear path” to the cloud, Popova said. In addition, the partnership will create a “natural obstacle for other UCaaS providers” seeking to target the NEC customer base for cloud migration, she added.

Univerge Blue Connect combines a full-featured cloud-based phone system, chat, videoconferencing, and file sync and share, and is available from desktop, web, and mobile applications. Univerge Blue Engage is an omnichannel contact center. These offerings, which will be available this quarter beginning in the U.S., exclusively through NEC’s partner ecosystem, will integrate with NEC premises-based systems, NEC said.

Workplace by Facebook Gets New Features This week, Facebook announced a series of changes for its Facebook by Workplace team communications app, many to address feedback it has received from customers grappling with COVID-19 demands, the company said. The updates include:

Knowledge Library, to serve as a home for company resources, providing users can create, store, and share static content such as on processes and procedures

Q&A posts, users can ask questions for others to respond to and upvote

Draft feature, which allows users to create posts for review and approval before publishing

Campaign function, for tracking reach, engagement, and sentiment for a group of posts

Expanded Safety Check on Workplace capabilities, allowing enterprises to send standalone alerts to provide incident updates that don’t require a response

Care reaction and Apart Together profile frames

8x8, Jabra Hear You

Cloud communications provider 8x8 and audio and video equipment provider Jabra have partnered to allow for seamless use of their respective cloud services and headsets. As part of the partnership, enterprises will receive additional support when using Jabra Biz, Engage, Evolve, or UC Voice mono and stereo headsets with 8x8's UC, video collaboration, or contact center solutions. 8x8-supported features for these headsets include pickup, disconnect, and mute, according to 8x8.

LogMeIn Focuses on Tech Support With Rescue Live Lens

Cloud provider LogMeIn last week released its video-based technical support software solution, Rescue Live Lens. With this solution, IT professionals can field IT requests through a browser-based platform that allows them to use a user's mobile device camera to diagnose and resolve equipment issues, LogMeIn said. Additionally, the solution supports VoIP audio and allows IT professionals to record sessions, annotate paused videos to explain material, and transfer active session to other agents.