Fuze Combines UCaaS, CCaaS in Single Platform

Cloud communications provider Fuze this week introduced a fully integrated contact center as a center (CCaaS) solution that embeds within its UC as a service (UCaaS) platform.

Marrying CCaaS and UCaaS will provide enterprises several benefits, Fuze said. They include:

Contact center agents will be able to reach out to subject matter experts within the business who can help them address customer inquiries and reduce time to resolution

The ability to support collaboration in general, between contact center agents and business users

Allowing supervisors to function as part of the whole sales team, increasing ease of administration, support, and communication

Enables company leaders to identify data trends, like calls around certain issues, who resolves them quickest, what methods work best for resolution, etc., and determine how these trends impact performance

Agents will be able to access queue information remotely, as well as sign in and out, and pause participation in these queues. That will enable streamlined agent connectivity for on-the-go customer support. According to Fuze, as more companies rely on remote work, a modality-agnostic approach allows agents to access the tools they need for their jobs.

Adding CCaaS into the UCaaS platform follows on the CCaaS integrations Fuze already offers from partners Five9 and Nice inContact. While those integrations have enabled end-to-end communications experiences for sales and support teams, the native integration will allow Fuze to support more advanced and complex use cases than it can through its partners, the company said. At the enterprise level, different teams have different requirements and different budgets, said Jed Brown, VP of product marketing at Fuze. In some cases, Brown added, a partner solution will be the right fit. In other cases, a Fuze solution will be the better bet, he said. By broadening its contact center portfolio, including the mobile component, Fuze aims to help customers find the right combination of tools to address their requirements, he said.

The unified platform will give Fuze a base to build upon with other integrations, Brown said. “The way we think about integrations, whether it’s a phone call, a meeting, or SMS integration with the customer – before, during, and after – and how a lot of our integrations can work across modalities, such as conversation, call, video call, or meeting – the same thing will start to apply to contact center service,” he said.

The unified platform is available now as part of the UCaaS licensing.