The Five9 UC Integration with Zoom Phone enables Agent-Expert Consultation by connecting Five9 agents with Zoom Phone users throughout the organization. Contact center agents can easily identify the right knowledge workers and subject matter experts using a Five9-Zoom Phone consolidated directory on their desktop.

• How Five9 integrates with Zoom Phone

• Why it’s important for agents to have access to the experts

• What you can do to improve first contact resolution (FCR)