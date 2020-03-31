TADHack Orlando Online 2020: Fun Times with Developers

Since founding TADHack in 2014, we’ve always accepted remote entries, as making it to a location isn’t possible for many developers who are interested in participating. Remote entry has helped over 1,000 people take part in TADHack from the comfort of their own homes, and you’re as likely to be a winner in person as remote.

With COVID-19 social distancing in force and Enterprise Connect 2020 postponed till August, we turned our planned pre-Enterprise Connect Orlando event into TADHack Online 2020, and everyone was remote. The only snag, as some hackers shared and I experienced too, is that family doesn’t tend to view hacking from home over a weekend as being truly busy. That can make it hard to get stuff done.

Over half the hacks included intelligent agents, generally using Google Dialogflow, which is now just part of the programmable communications stack. The stack comprises Asterisk (open-source telephone answering service for processing calls) mashed up with Simwood (telco making the calls and messaging happen), as well as APIdaze and Intelepeer (both communications platform-as-a-service, or CPaaS, platforms). It’s a software stack that web-centric developers understand, and can mash up and build upon to solve problems important to them. Check out the pitches, as well as the slides, to see the complex stacks built in about 24 hours over one weekend.

By letting developers work on what matters to them we had a good diversity of hacks:

As this event demonstrated, programmable communications is evolving, and the stack is getting easier to use by many more people. Programmable comms hackathons have become an honest cooperation of joint learning, networking, business development, and bringing vital new blood into the industry.