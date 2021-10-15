No Jitter Roll: RingCentral Update, Jabra’s Latest Headset

This week, we share news coming out of RingCentral Connect and round up product announcements around devices and an updated contact center portal.

RingCentral Reveals API, Integration Update

First, RingCentral introduced two APIs in public preview:

Call performance analytics API — Enterprises can collect calling and communications data to build analytics reports, which can include data on call volume, answering time, and the number of holds. Additionally, the API can be synced with external tools.

— Enterprises can collect calling and communications data to build analytics reports, which can include data on call volume, answering time, and the number of holds. Additionally, the API can be synced with external tools. Audit trail API — Enterprises can track system configuration changes and successful or failed logins and query and sync log records with the audit trail API.

Additionally, RingCentral revealed integrations with Akazio, Bugsnag, GitHub, JIRA, and Trello set to release in the fourth quarter and new ISV partners, including Akazio, Chili Piper, Enable.us, Keeper, Kustomer, and Liquid Voice.

“In a hybrid world, customers want to integrate their existing apps and services with their business communications platform,” said Nat Natarajan, executive VP of products and engineering at RingCentral. “This is why we’ve built an open platform that makes it easy to integrate existing and new apps with our messaging, phone, and video capabilities all built on the cloud.”

Theta Lake Expands RingCentral Partnership

Also coming out of RingCentral Connect: Theta Lake expanded its partnership with RingCentral, allowing enterprises to integrate Theta Lake's vertical security and compliance features into the RingCentral suite of products. With the integration, enterprises will be able to compliantly archive all media types, detect workplace and compliance conduct risks, and integrate third-party archives. Additionally, Theta Lake has SOC 2, Type II certified data centers located in the U.S., Canada, UK, EU, and Australia for data residency and privacy requirements.

Jabra Launches Hybrid Work Headset

Audio and video provider Jabra released the latest addition to its Evolve range of enterprise headsets, the Evolve2 75 . Designed with hybrid work conditions in mind, the Evolve2 75 headset features adjustable noise cancellation capabilities, an eight-microphone array, and a dedicated Microsoft Teams button on the Teams device variant. IT departments can also oversee device deployment, update firmware, and manage settings remotely via the Jabra Xpress software. The device is certified for all major UC platforms and is currently available at selected retailers for $349.





Aver Speakerphone Receives Zoom Certification

Video collaboration provider Aver revealed that its FONE540 Speakerphone received the Zoom seal of approval as a Zoom-certified third-party device. The FONE540 Speakerphone allows users to daisy-chain additional microphones or up to two extra speakerphones, features noise-canceling technology, and supports three-way calling.

LiveVox Updates Contact Center Portal