What to Know About Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft 365 Copilot works within the Microsoft 365 apps using generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) to help end users create or refine text and images more quickly. The AI-powered assistant was announced on March 16, 2023, and demonstrated at Enterprise Connect 2023 on March 28, 2023. It hit general availability on November 1, 2023.

Below, we introduce you to Copilot, what it does, how to get this assistive set of features from Microsoft, and how Copilot will affect communications and collaborations technologies.

*

Copilot Can Augment, Not Replace, the Work We Do

In this Q&A with Omdia's Tim Banting, we discuss the potential and limitations of Microsoft's newly available assistant and how it can demonstrate value to customers.

What is Microsoft Copilot and How to Use It

Microsoft 365 Copilot helps streamline and/or kickstart routine knowledge-based commonly done by people.

When is Microsoft Copilot Available, How, & Where to Get it

Described as your everyday companion, Microsoft Copilot leverages generative AI to help users become more efficient and productive.

How Microsoft Copilot Could Help End Users Fly Through Tasks

Microsoft Copilot's pricing structure made news – but what do users get for that $30 every month? We break down how Copilot works, what it can do, and how safe user data is within Copilot.

Generative AI Hasn’t Lived Up to Its Potential -- Yet

In a few more generations, perhaps the AI will allow a product like Copilot to become our personal avatars.

Microsoft Ups its Teams Game with Copilot AI

Nicole Herskowitz, Vice President, Microsoft Teams & Platform Marketing at Microsoft, provided a comprehensive look at how Copilot, the company’s recently announced generative AI-powered suite of productivity capabilities, would soon be included in the rebuilt Teams application.