No Jitter Roll: Speech-to-Text, Comms APIs

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share recent activity on speech-to-text advancements, drag-and-drop communications workflows, customer engagement, and business headsets.

Google Strengthens Speech-to-Text

Updates include:

• Support for seven additional languages – Burmese, Estonian, Uzbek, Punjabi, Albanian, Macedonian, and Mongolian

• Enhanced telephony model expansion to three new locales – U.K. English, Russian, and U.S. Spanish

Vonage Partners on Comms Workflows

Cloud communications provider Vonage last week announced that it has partnered with workflow platform company Whispir. Through this partnership, Whispir is leveraging Vonage’s voice, video, and messaging APIs to give customers the ability to manage, automate, and optimize communications processes. In particular, businesses will be able to use Whispir’s drag-and-drag workflow templates to use Vonage SMS, WhatsApp, and video service APIs to enable more personal and seamless interactions with customers. With Whispir’s platform, businesses have the ability to reduce client application development times without requiring technology aficionados.

Voximplant Automates Call Campaigns

Similarly, CPaaS provider Voximplant this week announced Voximplant Kit – formerly known as Smartcalls . This no-code, AI-powered drag-and-drop customer experience automation solution, lets users sign up, create, and test an inbound or outbound call campaign (or smart IVR) in minutes – without the need to train staff, Voximplant said.

The kit’s speech synthesis supports 120 different voice options, including voices powered by Google Wavenet. And, it enables real-time voice translations for more than 80 languages and interfaces with Google’s Dialogflow for adding virtual, bot-based agents, the company said.

The kit is available now in all subscription plans: Explorer, Startup, Business, and Large Business.

LogMeIn Adds Bold360 Features

SaaS providerLogMeIn continues to enhance its AI-powered customer engagement suite – Bold360 – with newly announced features aimed aiding businesses to boost customer experience, improve agent performance, and increase operational efficiency. New to Bold360 are:

• Dynamic Customer Information Card – allows agents to see more real-time customer activity, like shopping cart, so they can deliver a solution before a customer explains the problem

• Agent Statistics – provides insight on CSAT and other key metrics) directly in an agent’s workspace

• Visitor Blocking – agents can halt interactions with customers that conduct themselves inappropriately and removes distractions that interfere with the customer resolution experience

EPOS Releases Wireless Headset Line