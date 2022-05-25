Vyopta Updates Teams Room Integration; Ooma Releases Contact Center Plan

Welcome to the May 25, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular round-up of news in the communication and collaboration space. Today, we explore news on an integration between a monitoring and analytics service and Microsoft Teams Rooms, a contact center service plan, and an option to add voice to Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Customer Service platform.

Vyopta Shares Update to Microsoft Teams Rooms Integration

"We know that over 60% of organizations are using multiple meeting and collaboration platforms, many endpoint types, and varied communications networks. Thus, this new Vyopta support of Microsoft Teams Rooms provides IT with augmented collaboration intelligence to accelerate identifying and addressing the resolution of issues to assure optimal user experiences across Microsoft Teams Rooms and other endpoints/devices,” said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta

Ooma Releases Service for Call Centers

UCaaS provider Ooma launched a new contact center service plan, Ooma Office Pro Plus. With the service plan, enterprises and contact center agents will have access to:

Call queueing: Callers will be placed on hold and routed to the first available agents. Contact center managers can also receive queue metrics like call count, average wait time, abandoned calls, and the number of missed calls and rejected calls from an agent.

Callers will be placed on hold and routed to the first available agents. Contact center managers can also receive queue metrics like call count, average wait time, abandoned calls, and the number of missed calls and rejected calls from an agent. Salesforce integration: Now, Ooma users can click on a phone number in Salesforce to place a call through an Ooma deskphone or the desktop or mobile app, and customer data from Salesforce will pop up when the call is answered. Ooma is also working on other CRM platform integrations.

Now, Ooma users can click on a phone number in Salesforce to place a call through an Ooma deskphone or the desktop or mobile app, and customer data from Salesforce will pop up when the call is answered. Ooma is also working on other CRM platform integrations. Hot-desking capabilities: Employees can sign into unassigned IP phones to receive incoming calls, and the employee's individual caller ID is displayed on outbound calls.

Ooma Office Pro Plus is currently available for $29.95 per user/per month.

Pure IP Launches Voice Options for Microsoft Dynamics 365