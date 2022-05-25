Vyopta Updates Teams Room Integration; Ooma Releases Contact Center Plan

Welcome to the May 25, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular round-up of news in the communication and collaboration space. Today, we explore news on an integration between a monitoring and analytics service and Microsoft Teams Rooms, a contact center service plan, and an option to add voice to Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Customer Service platform.
Vyopta Shares Update to Microsoft Teams Rooms Integration
UCC monitoring and analytics provider Vyopta updated its integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms
to provide Vyopta customers with more insight on Microsoft Teams Rooms. With the update, customers will now receive contextual analytics and detailed reports on the status of connected devices in the Teams Rooms. Vyopta supports endpoints and peripherals from Bose, Crestron, Cisco, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Logitech, Jabra, Poly, Surface, Yealink, and others. The company has been adding features to its platform to expand its digital experience monitoring capabilities
, thus enhancing collaboration experience monitoring and optimization.
"We know that over 60% of organizations are using multiple meeting and collaboration platforms, many endpoint types, and varied communications networks. Thus, this new Vyopta support of Microsoft Teams Rooms provides IT with augmented collaboration intelligence to accelerate identifying and addressing the resolution of issues to assure optimal user experiences across Microsoft Teams Rooms and other endpoints/devices,” said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta
Ooma Releases Service for Call Centers
UCaaS provider Ooma launched
a new contact center service plan, Ooma Office Pro Plus. With the service plan, enterprises and contact center agents will have access to:
- Call queueing: Callers will be placed on hold and routed to the first available agents. Contact center managers can also receive queue metrics like call count, average wait time, abandoned calls, and the number of missed calls and rejected calls from an agent.
- Salesforce integration: Now, Ooma users can click on a phone number in Salesforce to place a call through an Ooma deskphone or the desktop or mobile app, and customer data from Salesforce will pop up when the call is answered. Ooma is also working on other CRM platform integrations.
- Hot-desking capabilities: Employees can sign into unassigned IP phones to receive incoming calls, and the employee's individual caller ID is displayed on outbound calls.
Ooma Office Pro Plus is currently available for $29.95 per user/per month.
Pure IP Launches Voice Options for Microsoft Dynamics 365
Lastly, Pure IP has released Dynamics Call Connect
, a service that’ll add voice communications to Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 customer service platform, allowing contact center agents to make inbound and outbound calls. Dynamics 365 Customer Service is Microsoft's customer service product that provides contact center agents with tools to respond to customer requests from different channels, track customer issues, and more, as Microsoft shared on the product documentation page
. With Dynamics Call Connect, enterprises can now acquire numbers and external connectivity from Pure IP with the Dynamics 365 Customers Service platform, leveraging the bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) model via Microsoft Azure Direct Routing.