Unified Communications and Network Reliability

UCaaS applications incorporate real-time telephony and video services, which are negatively affected by low throughput, high latency, high jitter, and packet loss. Other UCaaS services such as file sharing and email, are less impacted by those network quality indicators. If a company’s Internet connection goes down completely then so too does the ability to communicate and collaborate.

How to Ensure UCaaS Network Reliability

Most UCaaS companies offer multiple points of presence (a data center through which their customers access the UCaaS platform) across the world. Multiple points of presence allow UCaaS companies to sell their services across states, regions, countries, etc. Regulations in many countries also contain requirements regarding where data can be stored and how it can be supported. Multiple points of presence can also help a UCaaS company provide network redundancy in the event of an Internet and/or power outage.

What does UCaaS Network Reliability Mean?

At its simplest, network reliability comes down to network redundancy. And network redundancy ‌means that there are multiple paths that enterprise voice/data traffic when there is a failure in the network – that could be due to storm damage, fiber cuts, failed network equipment, human error, cyber-attack (e.g., DDoS), etc. Redundancy also extends into the data center and/or cloud where duplicate hardware is ready to take over running the software in the event of a hardware failure.

Simply on the network access side, multiple paths means that the enterprise is paying the same provider (or multiple providers) for failover links. So, if one network goes down, the other comes online instantly so that the business is not impacted. Alternative networks can include cellular links particularly with the advent of 5G technology which can provide high throughput and low latency.

An enterprise with a distributed workforce and/or employees who work from home should consider how those employees will access the UCaaS platform if their local broadband (or electrical utility) experiences an outage. Cellular networks are an adequate failover in many cases and uninterruptible power supplies / battery backups can be a stopgap for remote workers.

For UCaaS Network Reliability, Check the Service Agreement

With respect to the UCaaS company itself, enterprises should ask about how they will ensure that their UCaaS offering is maintained if the UCaaS company itself experiences an outage Most UCaaS vendors offer service level agreements (SLAs) in which they contractually guarantee a certain level of availability. Five 9s reliability – 99.999% availability – is the gold standard. Four 9s availability – 99.99% -- is also common.

Reliability may come with an added cost or certain levels of reliability may be bundled into different packages/tiers that the UCaaS company offers. It is also possible that if an enterprise has a workforce distributed across a country, region or the world, that the SLAs may differ by region. Also, the ability of those distributed employees to get access to reliable broadband service may also differ.

Typically, the UCaaS vendor will only provide an SLA or other reliability commitment on things within its control. For example, the UCaaS vendor will not be responsible if the enterprise’s broadband connection goes down.

UCaaS reliability is important to an enterprise because the UCaaS platform is the company’s communications platform. It must stay online otherwise business will stop – collaboration among employees, direct communication with customers and suppliers, etc.

Network reliability is linked to UCaaS call quality, of course, and many IT leaders are struggling to create consistent user experiences within and across UCaaS company offerings. Some UCaaS companies are also adapting their software for native use on mobile devices such as smartphones. This is called fixed-mobile convergence and cellular can be used, as noted, for network redundancy particularly on a per employee basis.