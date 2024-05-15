No Jitter Midroll: Avaya News out of Avaya Engage 2024

In this week’s No Jitter Midroll (NJM), we catch up on some of the Avaya news out of Avaya Engage, including Calabrio’s latest integration with Avaya; Alvaria’s expanded partnership with Avaya; Afiniti’s eXperienceAI integration into the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP); LivePerson’s integration with Avaya; and Avaya’s own “significant enhancements” to AXP.

Calabrio’s Latest Integration with AXP Public Cloud

The workforce performance solution for contact centers has integrated its Workforce Management (WFM) solution with the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) Public Cloud. This allows AXP Public Cloud customers, whether they are moving to or already in the cloud, access to a cloud-native, enterprise-grade WFM solution. WFM provides predictive forecasting, omnichannel (voice, chat, etc.) scheduling, self-scheduling for agents and automated, customizable reporting.

No Jitter spoke with Calabrio’s Joel Martins in August 2023 who was, at that time, several months into his tenure as the company’s CTO. In early 2024, Martins became the company's interim Chief Executive Officer, with the executive team reporting to him. Martins continues to lead Calabrio’s product and development teams as CTO. The search for a permanent CEO is ongoing.

Alvaria Expands Avaya Partnership to Include Alvaria CX Premier

The provider of contact center solutions announced that Alvaria CX will be available in the Avaya One Source store by the end of May 2024. Alvaria CX expands on the Alvaria capabilities available with Avaya by providing additional compliance options and deployment solutions in the customer environment of choice – on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC) or hybrid.

Afiniti eXperienceAI Now On Avaya Experience Platform

The customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) optimization solution provider announced that its eXperienceAI is natively integrated within AXP, including Avaya’s new AXP Private Cloud – Extended Scale (see below). Afiniti’s eXperienceAI is a no-code orchestration tool that allows businesses to deploy AI models. Thanks to the native integration, Avaya customers will be able to add Afiniti eXperienceAI to their current Avaya platform.



Source: Afiniti

Avaya and LivePerson Announce New Partnership

The provider of digital customer conversations announced that its Conversational Cloud platform will be integrated with AXP. This will allow AXP customers (premises-based, private cloud and public cloud) various capabilities including:

Interoperability between the LivePerson and AXP platforms with a unified workspace, analytics, and orchestration layer spanning all channels.

A digital suite supporting dozens of channels, including web, in-app messaging, SMS, WhatsApp, Google RCS, Apple Messages for Business, Line, Facebook Messenger, KakaoTalk and more.

Embedded Conversational AI with native capabilities, as well as support for third-party bots and LLMs from Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

A fully integrated, omnichannel conversational intelligence suite to unify all voice of the customer and agent performance data across voice or digital vendors.

Access to enterprise-safe generative AI capabilities including conversation summaries, agent assist tools, specialized AI agents for routing and data collection, and LLM-powered insights from the omnichannel intelligence suite.



Source: LivePerson

Avaya Unveils Significant Enhancements to the Avaya Experience Platform

At Avaya Engage 2024, Avaya announced the following new capabilities for AXP:

Integration with LivePerson: This will unify voice, messaging, conversation orchestration and various AI capabilities into an omnichannel solution.

This will unify voice, messaging, conversation orchestration and various AI capabilities into an omnichannel solution. AI Self-Service : A new "Bring Your Own Bots" framework allows businesses to choose and integrate their preferred digital assistant for use across various digital channels.

: A new "Bring Your Own Bots" framework allows businesses to choose and integrate their preferred digital assistant for use across various digital channels. Assisted Service : Avaya Agent Assist now available as a packaged solution, helps accelerates AI adoption for AXP customers through a hybrid model. .

: Avaya Agent Assist now available as a packaged solution, helps accelerates AI adoption for AXP customers through a hybrid model. . Customer Journey Orchestration & Analytics: Avaya now offers a unified analytics tool that operates across cloud and hybrid environments, providing real-time and historical data analysis.

Avaya now offers a unified analytics tool that operates across cloud and hybrid environments, providing real-time and historical data analysis. Workforce Engagement Integrations: Native integration of Calabrio’s capabilities into AXP increases the efficiency and effectiveness of customer interactions. Verint Bots have also been incorporated into AXP for quality assurance, redaction, summarization, and time management.

Native integration of Calabrio’s capabilities into AXP increases the efficiency and effectiveness of customer interactions. Verint Bots have also been incorporated into AXP for quality assurance, redaction, summarization, and time management. Connected Employee : A new connected employee experiences for healthcare professionals through integrations with Epic Systems. These solutions are designed to optimize healthcare workflows and improve patient services.

: A new connected employee experiences for healthcare professionals through integrations with Epic Systems. These solutions are designed to optimize healthcare workflows and improve patient services. A new generative AI-based virtual assistant for customer service: Avaya Ada has been trained on all things Avaya and will be part of Avaya’s support to its customers and partners.

Avaya also introduced AXP Private Cloud - Extended Scale for its largest AXP on-prem customers. This new offering delivers a substantial reduction in infrastructure footprint while ensuring 100% call survivability across actively separated sites. It provides a universal agent pool and a single system architecture to help streamline orchestration, optimize operational efficiency and reduce costs, maintain existing capabilities and integrations while controlling security and data residency. Avaya Customer Experience Services (ACES) offers a comprehensive Cloud Readiness Assessment, to help customers develop a cloud migration strategy based on their requirements.

