RingCentral to Bring E2EE, More AI to UCaaS Platform

RingCentral this week unveiled new features and functionality aimed at boosting security, easing application integration, and improving the in-meeting experience on its UCaaS platform, RingCentral MVP (previously Office).

For improved security and integration ease, RingCentral introduced:

Dynamic end-to-end encryption (E2EE) — Video meeting users, whether on the mobile, desktop, or web browser version of the RingCentral app, will be able to start and schedule meetings securely with E2EE, optionally being able to toggle the encryption on/off during the meeting. The open beta for Dynamic E2EE will start in September, with general availability planned for October, RingCentral said.

— Video meeting users, whether on the mobile, desktop, or web browser version of the RingCentral app, will be able to start and schedule meetings securely with E2EE, optionally being able to toggle the encryption on/off during the meeting. The open beta for Dynamic E2EE will start in September, with general availability planned for October, RingCentral said. RingCentral Add-ins — Add-in Apps allow popular third-party apps to be integrated directly into the RingCentral Teams Messaging app. Users can access these third-party apps directly from their RingCentral workflow, meaning that they won't have to toggle between applications, RingCentral said. Initial Add-in Apps will be available in October from Asana, DocuSign, Jira, Prodoscore, Trello, and a handful of others, including several built from the RingCentral Labs program.

— Add-in Apps allow popular third-party apps to be integrated directly into the RingCentral Teams Messaging app. Users can access these third-party apps directly from their RingCentral workflow, meaning that they won't have to toggle between applications, RingCentral said. Initial Add-in Apps will be available in October from Asana, DocuSign, Jira, Prodoscore, Trello, and a handful of others, including several built from the RingCentral Labs program. RingCentral for Microsoft Teams — Available this fall, RingCentral for Microsoft Teams will embed the RingCentral softphone into Microsoft Teams. With RingCentral for Microsoft Teams, users can place calls, view call history, and view synched RingCentral contacts within Teams, RingCentral said.

To improve the in-meeting experience, updates include:

AI-based presentation modes —Users will be able to place themselves in a virtual conference room or behind their content

—Users will be able to place themselves in a virtual conference room or behind their content AI-based auto-framing — allow for a user’s video to be in the center of a meeting view

— allow for a user’s video to be in the center of a meeting view Touch-up appearance — Using this feature, users can put on virtual makeup or whiten their teeth

— Using this feature, users can put on virtual makeup or whiten their teeth Breakout rooms — Allows meeting hosts to split participants into different groups

The breakout room functionality will be GA in September, with presentation modes, auto-framing, and the touch-up appearance features to follow by the end of the year, RingCentral said.

Additionally, RingCentral revealed huddle and phone capabilities and central management options.

With the huddle capability, called Team Huddle, team members can create ad-hoc collaboration sessions in team channels, essentially replicating the drop-in style of conversation of the physical huddle room, RingCentral said. Team Huddle is currently available for all RingCentral MVP and RingCentral Video Pro/Pro+ customers.

For mobile app users, RingCentral will soon offer heads-up display (HUD) functionality for its mobile app. This will allow users to check in real-time if someone is available and manage multiple incoming calls. The HUD functionality will be available by the end of the year, RingCentral said.

Lastly, admins can now manage one-off video accounts from the admin portal, allowing them to add or modify a user's RingCentral plans. Within the portal, admins can either add a freemium RingCentral Video Pro or RingCentral Video Pro+ license ($12 per month/per user) to a user account.