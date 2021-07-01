No Jitter on Air: Talking Microsoft Teams with an MVP

Throughout the pandemic, enterprise leaders have come to realize what communications and collaboration insiders have known for some time — that with the right technology platform, people can effectively work from anywhere, in whatever mode best suits the situation, individually or as a team.

For many enterprises, that platform is Microsoft Teams. So, to better meet this demand for Teams-related content, we've launched a podcast series with Microsoft MVP Randy Chapman, modern workplace architect & head of product at IT professional service firm Symity. In this podcast series, Chapman will provide insight into the latest Teams features and share practical tips on how to leverage Teams in your enterprise.

Last week, we kick-started the series with a look at some newer features that are already changing how teams communicate and collaborate and what’s on the horizon. Among the multitude of Teams updates made over the last several months, Chapman highlighted several Teams features that he found noteworthy, including:

PowerPoint Live — Instead of sharing your screen and turning on presenter mode, users can upload a PowerPoint directly into a meeting and get a full view of their presentation and slides, Chapman shared

First/third-party apps within Teams — Recently, Microsoft added the ability to use apps inside the meeting, which allows teams to enrich their meeting experience with interactive and things like polls, Chapman said

Looking to the future of Teams, Chapman sees the ability to collaborate with external partners via Teams Connect, introduced earlier this year at Microsoft Ignite, as being a major step forward. Historically, collaborating with external partners and managing guest access to a system was a tedious process, often requiring users to switch between different systems, Chapman shared during the podcast. “When [Teams Connect] finally lands, that’s going to break the Internet. Not having to [switch] in the future will be a … huge win for the collaboration space,” he said.

So, as we look for features like Teams Connect and others to launch, we invite you to be a part of the conversation. If you have a specific Teams-related topic that you’d like us to discuss, feel free to send me an email at [email protected] or leave a comment below.

To catch up on the first episode, make sure to listen with the podcast player below: