Global enterprises running large, multisite contact center operations must run in the cloud if they expect to be able to deliver the best possible customer experience consistent from one location to the next while at the same time achieving operational and cost efficiencies. But given their complexity, migrating global multisite operations to the cloud from long-established on-premises systems will be challenging.

In this whitepaper, sponsored by Nice inContact, get the guidance you need for your cloud migration.

You’ll discover: