Omdia Scorecard Puts SIP Trunking in Focus

SIP trunking isn’t quite as “sexy” of a topic as videoconferencing or UCaaS , but this decades-old technology it is seeing renewed importance as a “fundamental backbone” for bring your own carrier (BYOC) voice connectivity options for services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, shared Diane Myers, research analyst of Omdia, during a recent No Jitter briefing on her recently published SIP trunking service provider scorecard for North America

In other words, SIP trunking is starting to look a little bit more interesting than connectivity alone, and the providers that stand out are the ones that are positioning themselves by saying, “‘Look, Microsoft and Zoom are going to get the applications, but we can do a lot of interesting things underneath the hood,’” she added.

This Omdia SIP trunking scorecard, based on 2019 data, takes factors such as financial strength, market share momentum, service development, and support options into account, Myers said. Based on these criteria, below are the 10 leading SIP trunking providers in North America, with a summary overview:



Data from Omdia’s “SIP Trunking Service Provider Scorecard: North America,” published in August 2020.